PM should resign 'sooner rather than later', says East Devon MP

Prime Minister Theresa May should resign 'sooner rather than later'.

Those are the words of the East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Following the local elections and Brexit backlash on councils across the country, the Conservative MP said: "It is no secret that Theresa May has said that she will at some point be standing down as Prime Minister.

"It is my belief that this should happen sooner rather than later.

"The Conservative Party is in the fortunate position of having a number of well-qualified candidates who I believe would be able to lead the country with renewed energy and focus, and prevent a hard-left 1970s style Corbyn government".

