Exmouth and Budleigh elections 2019: Results LIVE

PUBLISHED: 22:01 03 May 2019

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Election results 2019. Picture: Archant

Archant

Our live blog below will give the latest updates from counts taking place in Exmouth and Honiton on Friday for seats on East Devon District Council.

The 2019 local election results in East Devon will be announced over the next 48 hours, with the district council counts taking place on Friday and the town council counts on Saturday.

Our reporters will bring updates from Exmouth Town Hall and Blackdown House, in Honiton.

