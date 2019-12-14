Advanced search

Green Party 'undismayed' after East Devon election result

PUBLISHED: 12:57 14 December 2019

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Archant

The East Devon Green Party said it is 'undismayed' at failing to win election, saying tactical voting 'squeezed' them out.

Henry Gent, who was only the second Green Party candidate to contest the East Devon seat, secured 711 votes.

Conservative candidate Simon Jupp was elected MP, securing 32,577 votes, 6,708 ahead of independent Claire Wright.

Daniel Wilson (Labour Party) got 2,870 votes, Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats) got 1,771, while independent Peter Faithfull secured 275.

In a statement, Mr Gent said the people who voted for him are 'sending the strongest possible message' on climate change.

He said: "Here in East Devon, we want our coastal towns to survive for generations to come, and global action in the coming decades is required to avert their destruction.

"I am proud to have been the face of the Green Party in East Devon in this election and I look forward to the growing support for the Greens in Exmouth and in East Devon in the years ahead."

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anger at £100 parking fine for pensioner who bought a ticket and left on time

Margaret Jones, 88, was given a £100 fine despite pying for her parking and leaving on time. Picture: Adrian Wort/Google

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves are ON as are the 1st team at Bridport but it’s another soggy Saturday for many local teams

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Green Party ‘undismayed’ after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party

Everys ‘mermaids’ complete English Channel charity challenge

Staff from Everys who completed a month-long swimming challenge for charity. From left to right: Suzie Meynell, Vicki Stock and Alison Jessop. Picture: Karen Bozorgpour

RNLI rescue after fishing boat reports engine room smoke

Exmouth RNLI lifeboat station.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists