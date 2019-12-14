Green Party 'undismayed' after East Devon election result

Henry Gent will be standing for the Green Party in the General Election Picture: Green Party Archant

The East Devon Green Party said it is 'undismayed' at failing to win election, saying tactical voting 'squeezed' them out.

Henry Gent, who was only the second Green Party candidate to contest the East Devon seat, secured 711 votes.

Conservative candidate Simon Jupp was elected MP, securing 32,577 votes, 6,708 ahead of independent Claire Wright.

Daniel Wilson (Labour Party) got 2,870 votes, Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats) got 1,771, while independent Peter Faithfull secured 275.

In a statement, Mr Gent said the people who voted for him are 'sending the strongest possible message' on climate change.

He said: "Here in East Devon, we want our coastal towns to survive for generations to come, and global action in the coming decades is required to avert their destruction.

"I am proud to have been the face of the Green Party in East Devon in this election and I look forward to the growing support for the Greens in Exmouth and in East Devon in the years ahead."