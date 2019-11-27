Ofsted reform and extra funding - election candidates' vision for education

Ofsted reform and increased funding are among the promises being made on education by candidates ahead of the election.

Those hoping to replace Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon have been sharing their thoughts on what can be done to help schools in the region.

Registered voters are set to go to the polls on Thursday, December 12.

Ottery St Mary town and district councillor Peter Faithfull, standing as an independent, said Devon has lost out with regard to funding for schools.

He said: "This has a direct impact on staffing levels and student provision.

"I will fight to get East Devon schools a better and fairer deal, that will give local students a fairer chance in life."

Green Party candidate Henry Gent said his party will increase funding for schools by at least £4 billion per year.

He said: "We will free schools from the rigid national curriculum, from Ofsted inspections and national league tables, and trust teachers to plan their lessons and assess progress."

Simon Jupp, standing as the Conservative Party candidate, said he will work with headteachers to ensure 'our children get the best start in life'

He said: "After years of under-funding relative to inner cities, this Conservative government is delivering for Devon by giving every pupil £200 extra every year."

Former school teacher Eleanor Rylance, standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate, said: "If elected, I'll argue for an immediate return to 2015 funding levels, and for extra ongoing funding; for Ofsted as it now to be replaced by 'supportive' inspections; for the wellbeing of pupils and staff to be at the heart of the system."

Labour Party candidate Daniel Wilson said a Labour government would give real investment in East Devon schools.

He said: "That would not just mean more teachers and teaching assistants but also mental health specialists and reading specialists. This would ensure no pupil is left behind with their education."

Claire Wright, standing as an independent said Devon schools have been hit harder than most through austerity and an 'unfair' funding formula.

She said: "What the Government has promised will only take us back to 2009/10 levels. We must go further and restore adequate support."