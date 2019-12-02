Better broadband and transport links - Election candidates answer to keeping East Devon connected

The candidates standing for election in the East Devon constiuency. Picture: Canva Archant

Investment in broadband and public transport as well as care and community service will help keep East Devon communities connected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That's according to the candidates hoping to win the East Devon seat.

Registered voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12, to decide who will replace Sir Hugo Swire as MP.

The six prospective MPs were asked how they would keep communities connected in East Devon's rural environment.

Independent Peter Faithfull said rural communities need better internet.

He said: "Rural communities are usually left far behind when it comes to internet provision.

"I will work with local councils to get better internet connections across the district to support local business."

Green Party candidate Henry Gent said local government will be funded to restore support for care and community services.

He said this will help day care centres and voluntary community organisations, and will provide free social care at home for the over 65s.

Simon Jupp, standing for the Conservative Party, said parts of East Devon struggle with poor broadband which 'must be put right'.

He said: "We need better connections in technology and transport to encourage businesses and investment.

"I will push for investment in rail to reduce congestion and improve air quality."

Liberal Democrat candidate Eleanor Rylance said she will push 'very hard' for good broadband provision in 'every corner' of East Devon.

She said: "It's essential to developing the rural economy and protecting our environment.

"In my view the rollout of broadband is the 21st century equivalent of the 19th century development of railways."

Labour Party candidate Daniel Wilson said: "A Labour government will provide a free, super fast broadband, which will put us in line with the top performing countries in the world.

"We also need to upgrade railway networks and enhance public bus services with lower fares. "

Independent candidate Claire Wright said a tax-payer subsidised programme to provide broadband infrastructure across Devon and Somerset has 'consistently failed people in rural areas'.

She said: "Broadband is essential to modern life so I would press for universal rollout.

"I would also hold frequent surgeries across the constituency to help local people."