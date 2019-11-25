Election candidates on how to tackle climate change

Candidates have their say on climate change. Picture: Canva Archant

Cheaper public transport, increased taxes on fossil fuels, investment in green energy and amendments to planning laws are among suggestions to tackle climate change.

As they gear up for the election, candidates for the East Devon seat have laid out what they will be looking to do to help fight the global environmental crisis.

Registered voters go to the polls on Thursday, December 12, to select who will replace Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon.

Independent Peter Faithfull, standing in his second consecutive election, wants to see better public understanding of how each person is affecting the environment.

He said: "We can be keen to criticise others about how much carbon emissions are created.

"Each one of us needs to take our own actions."

Green Party candidate Henry Gent said: "Our policy is to increase taxes on fossil fuels and to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy, to upgrade the heating of one million homes per year, to deliver public and sustainable transport, and to decarbonise industry, with a net zero 2030 target."

Conservative candidate Simon Jupp said the party is 'cracking on' with renewable technologies such as offshore wind and solar.

He said: "Our sensible legally-binding 2050 carbon neutral target brings society with us - banning people from using their cars or taking holidays is never going to be the answer."

Eleanor Rylance, standing for the Liberal Democrats, said: "I'd work for cheaper, more frequent public transport across East Devon, for a lot more electric vehicle charging points in public places, and for all East Devon houses to be properly insulated in the next ten years."

Labour Party candidate Daniel Wilson said: "If elected, not only will we invest in wind turbines, solar panels and electric cars but we will also make sure that all new homes built in East Devon are affordable, sustainable and 'zero carbon' by 2022."

Independent Claire Wright called for an 'ambitious' carbon neutral target of 2030.

She said: "We must amend national planning rules so they are less about growth and more about balanced communities and impose stringent fines for companies and people who commit crimes against nature."