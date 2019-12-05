What is the best Christmas film? Election candidates pick their favourites

East Devon election candidates have weighed in on one of the most polarising debates at this time of year - what really is the best Christmas film?

On Thursday, December 12 - less than two weeks before Christmas - registered voters will go to the polls to pick their new MP for East Devon.

At a time when people are thinking about the festivities just as much as the election, the six candidates hoping to replace Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon were asked: What is the best Christmas movie?

Independent candidate Peter Faithfull chose 80s action film Back to the Future saying: "This (election) is our chance to change our future."

Henry Gent, standing in this election for the Green Party, chose romantic comedy Love Actually.

He said: "Because it is love which actually brings us together - love of family and friends, and wider society.

"Also Groundhog Day, because we are trapped by selfishness and liberated by altruism.

"In the snow and the cold, kindness prevails."

Conservative candidate Simon Jupp chose the 1994 re-make of Miracle on 34th Street.

He said: "Christmas is my favourite time of year and you will find me visiting local markets buying presents for my family, especially my newborn baby niece.

"I'm a very proud uncle."

Liberal Democrat candidate Eleanor Rylance said her favourite is the 1951 adaptation of A Christmas Carol, starring Alistair Sim.

She said: "I've got a huge soft spot for 1950s films because they give me insights into the world my parents grew up in.

"This particular story gives me hope as it's about redemption, and our place in working towards a better world."

Daniel Wilson, standing for the Labour Party, said Scrooged is his favourite.

He said: "Bill Murray at his sarcastic and hilarious best.

"If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend it."

Independent candidate Claire Wright also chose Love Actually as her favourite.

She said: "It has romance and politics, plus Hugh Grant, as the prime minister, doing the right thing in the end, showing integrity by standing up to an unscrupulous American president."