East Devon local elections 2019: Polls are open

The polls have officially opened as voters take part in the 2019 East Devon District Council elections

The polls are officially open as East Devon decides which 60 councillors will represent them for the next four years.

Registered voters in Exmouth will descend on their local polling station which are open until 10pm tonight (Thursday, May 2).

They will be asked to select up to three candidates for the district council elections.

In Exmouth, there are 12 seats being voted on in four wards – Brixington, Halsdon, Littleham and Town.

The Exmouth Withycombe ward is not being contested and both Steve Gazzard and Brenda Taylor will be duly elected.

Registered voters in Exmouth will also be voting on who will represent them at town council.

