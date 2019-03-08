Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Devon local elections 2019: Polls are open

PUBLISHED: 07:01 02 May 2019

General elections 2017.

General elections 2017.

Archant

The polls have officially opened as voters take part in the 2019 East Devon District Council elections

The polls are officially open as East Devon decides which 60 councillors will represent them for the next four years.

Registered voters in Exmouth will descend on their local polling station which are open until 10pm tonight (Thursday, May 2).

READ MORE: Exmouth local elections 2019: List of polling stations

They will be asked to select up to three candidates for the district council elections.

In Exmouth, there are 12 seats being voted on in four wards – Brixington, Halsdon, Littleham and Town.

The Exmouth Withycombe ward is not being contested and both Steve Gazzard and Brenda Taylor will be duly elected.

READ MORE: Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

Registered voters in Exmouth will also be voting on who will represent them at town council.

READ MORE: Town council candidates gearing up for 2019 elections

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Exmouth named one of the best seaside resorts in the country

A summer view of Exmouth seafront from Ocean terrace. Ref exe 33-16AW 3814. Picture: Alex Walton.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Devon local elections 2019: Polls are open

General elections 2017.

Budleigh bowlers up and running on a windy start to the new season

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS

East Devon Barker-Webb trophy triumph for the Foreigners team

East Devon club captain Robin Grenyer (right) receiving the Barker-Webb trophy from the Devonians Captain, Ray Dawson. Picture EAST DEVON GOLF CLUB

Exmouth Half Marathon won by Exmouth Harrier Berihu Hadera

Exmouth Harriers Scott Jemieson in action during the 2019 London Marathon. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Phear Park bowlers make impressive start to new outdoor season

Bowls
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists