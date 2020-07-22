Advanced search

Poetry recital marks Otterton resident’s 100th birthday

PUBLISHED: 15:47 22 July 2020

Eleanor Antrobus celebrates her 100th birthday. Picture: Old Vicarage

Corks were popping and the bunting was flying at a care home in Otterton as one of its residents marked a landmark birthday.

Residents at The Old Vicarage residential care home were invited to a afternoon tea party held in a marquee to celebrate Eleanor Antrobus’s 100th birthday.

Residents were also treated to a special recital of poetry by the birthday girl herself.

Eleanor, who moved to Budleigh Salterton for her retirement years, has always had a love of the performing arts.

She enjoyed a long career in teaching music, speech and drama and became a member of the local amateur dramatic group, performing plays and poetry on the stage.

Eleanor said: “I’ve been fortunate to have a good memory which has helped me to carry on performing throughout my life.

“It’s been wonderful having the opportunity to perform again on my 100th birthday and I am incredibly grateful to the staff and residents of The Old Vicarage for helping to make my day so special.”

