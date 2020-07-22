Poetry recital marks Otterton resident’s 100th birthday
PUBLISHED: 15:47 22 July 2020
Archant
Corks were popping and the bunting was flying at a care home in Otterton as one of its residents marked a landmark birthday.
Residents at The Old Vicarage residential care home were invited to a afternoon tea party held in a marquee to celebrate Eleanor Antrobus’s 100th birthday.
Residents were also treated to a special recital of poetry by the birthday girl herself.
Eleanor, who moved to Budleigh Salterton for her retirement years, has always had a love of the performing arts.
She enjoyed a long career in teaching music, speech and drama and became a member of the local amateur dramatic group, performing plays and poetry on the stage.
Eleanor said: “I’ve been fortunate to have a good memory which has helped me to carry on performing throughout my life.
“It’s been wonderful having the opportunity to perform again on my 100th birthday and I am incredibly grateful to the staff and residents of The Old Vicarage for helping to make my day so special.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.