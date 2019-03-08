Effective advertising in the digital age with Local Impact

Jamie Brown, Head of Digital Knowledge and Development, Archant. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Archant has launched Local Impact, a digital advertising service tailored to the online market

Introducing Local Impact – giving businesses the advertising firepower they need to succeed.

- Jamie Brown, Head of Digital Knowledge and Development, Archant.

We talk to hundreds of local business owners every day; we hear their concerns, understand their challenges and share in their successes.

One common conversation is that, in the digital age, advertising is complicated and it can be hard to see any return on investment.

Some concerning research shows that 46% of business owners don’t actually know if their marketing strategies work – and that is a worrying point.

The ad industry has tried to solve this challenge by creating lots of new products.

The small business owner can now buy an ad in the newspaper, on a website, a newsletter and even an app for almost every newspaper that exists… but how does the business owner understand if any of it works?

It’s as if the ad industry has become so immersed in the idea of technology, tools and twiddly buttons that we have somewhat forgotten what ‘advertising’ and ‘marketing’ are for.

The fact that businesses want customers, and advertising that delivers measurable effect, is a challenge that our industry is now coming to terms with.

Advertising is now at a sort of crossroads and the advertising industry is starting to take its head from the sand and choosing a direction.

Here at Archant we have launched Local Impact, created to deliver the small business owner insight into the digital and traditional advertising market, advice and support to build a marketing strategy, and products and services designed to best enable a business to sell its product or service.

We aim to support the business owners with advice, practical help and products that deliver a measurable effect.

As Local Impact grows I will share what we are doing, how it is working, and deliver as much practical advice and help as I can in 350 words.

If any of you have questions or topics that you would like discussed, do get in touch. My email is always on and I almost always read it...

Contact Archant Local Impact on 03331 365390, hello@archantlocalimpact.co.uk or at www.archantlocalimpact.co.uk