Exmouth primary school takes away regional maths trophy

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 December 2018

'The Mini Einstines' of St Josephs Primary School were the winners of a local maths competition. Ref exe 49 18TI 6526. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A group of youngsters from an Exmouth primary school have been recognised for their mathematic skills.

A team of four dubbed ‘The Mini Einsteins’ from St Joseph’s Primary School, in Regents Gate, have come away from a regional competition as maths champions.

They were among teams from some 20 schools in the area meeting for the competition held at Exmouth Community College.

The four-some from St Joseph’s came through three rounds of competition, which included a mixture of ‘really quick’ mental arithmetic and word problems, to be named champions.

Head teacher, Nicola Taylor-Bashford, expressed her pride at the achievement, saying

A teaching assistant who accompanied the team to the college said there were some ‘tricky questions’ for them to answer.

She added: “They worked well together as a team and we are very proud of them.

“It is also nice for them to meet children from other schools.”

