Exmouth primary school takes away regional maths trophy
PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 December 2018
A group of youngsters from an Exmouth primary school have been recognised for their mathematic skills.
A team of four dubbed ‘The Mini Einsteins’ from St Joseph’s Primary School, in Regents Gate, have come away from a regional competition as maths champions.
They were among teams from some 20 schools in the area meeting for the competition held at Exmouth Community College.
The four-some from St Joseph’s came through three rounds of competition, which included a mixture of ‘really quick’ mental arithmetic and word problems, to be named champions.
Head teacher, Nicola Taylor-Bashford, expressed her pride at the achievement, saying
A teaching assistant who accompanied the team to the college said there were some ‘tricky questions’ for them to answer.
She added: “They worked well together as a team and we are very proud of them.
“It is also nice for them to meet children from other schools.”