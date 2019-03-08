Get an insight into life at Exeter College at their Open Event

Exeter College''s next Open Event takes place on Thursday October 17 from 5-8pm.

Finding the right college is an important step which can shape your future. You're more likely to succeed if you're excited about the options available to you and being in an environment you enjoy will help you to thrive.

There's a lot to take into consideration and seeing the college for yourself is often the best way to find out.

This year Exeter College is celebrating its 50th year and is inviting potential students 'behind the curtain' to discover how the award-winning Exeter College can help get them where they want to go. Alex Butler, College Advice Team Coordinator, told us everything you need to know about their upcoming Open Event.

Exeter College was rated ''Outstanding'' by Ofsted on its most recent report.

Open Events

Exeter College's next Open Event takes place on Thursday October 17 from 5-8pm. Alex told us: "Our Open Event provides a great chance for potential students to learn more about what life is like at the college and explore the wide range of study options available. They'll get to meet lecturers, learn about different subject routes and see the variety of extra-curricular activities on offer.

"Open Events give students the opportunity to explore Exeter College sites, including the Construction Centre, the Centre of Creative Industries and the Technology Centre, giving students unprecedented access to the industry-standard software and equipment available to students who study at the college."

With courses available from Level 1 all the way through to degree-level study, Exeter College has something for everyone. Students who are considering options following school can choose to study A Levels, BTECs, Apprenticeships, and, from 2020, the government's brand new T Levels; a technical-based qualification that prepares students for industry with practical skills and knowledge.

An award-winning college with Ofsted 'Outstanding' rating

Exeter College was rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted on its most recent report. "We are Devon's only 'Ofsted Outstanding' further education college. Our vision is to shape the future by delivering excellence to realise the ambitions of our learners, city and region," Alex said.

Would an Apprenticeship suit you?

Apprenticeships at Exeter College are available for people over the age of 16. Alex said: "We offer Apprenticeships to help people kick-start a career in a job that suits their skills and interests to facilitate a career change, or to help them progress in their current role.

"It's a great alternative to full-time education and gives you practical, hands-on experience. Our Apprenticeships are available in a wide variety of sectors and roles, and at different levels." Visit exe-coll.ac.uk/apprenticeships to see a list of the courses and job roles available.

Upskill your future with a course for adult learners

Are you considering a career change, or want to develop professionally? Getting back in to education can feel like a challenge. That's why Exeter College has two dedicated experts to provide impartial advice to people looking to return to education and achieve their full potential, whether that be on a full or part-time basis, to support career or study progression, or as a hobby. Find out more about their adult advisers.

There are a wide range of courses for adult learners. Kailam Dale, Adult Learning Adviser at the college, told us: "The courses and Apprenticeships we offer are from entry level to degree level. Whether you want to progress your career, change your career, improve your maths and English or work towards a degree then we will have a course for you."

Subsidised travel scheme

At Exeter College there is a subsidised travel scheme available for eligible students to travel to Exeter by bus or train and a new 16-17 Railcard has just been announced which offers 50% off most rail journeys.

You can now request the new Exeter College School Leavers' Guide and it will be delivered to your door. Alex said: "Our School Leavers' Guide is a great way to find out more about our courses and college life before the next Open Event." To order your copy head to exe-coll.ac.uk/guide.

If you're unable to attend October's Open Event, why not register for one of the following events taking place on November 20 and January 15. Register to attend by visiting exe-coll.ac.uk/open or by calling 01392 400500.