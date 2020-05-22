Coronavirus: what now for college enrolments in September?

The College Advice Team at Exeter College provide guidance and support to young people considering their next steps. Image credit: Exeter College Archant

Whether you’re a school leaver or a parent, you may have questions around what happens with college enrolments in September, especially now this summer’s GCSE and A-level exams have been cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We spoke to Alex Butler from the College Advice Team at Ofsted Outstanding Exeter College for her tips on how to manage your future learning plans during coronavirus.

Q. Can I still apply to join Exeter College in September?

A: Yes! Although the college is currently closed to the majority of students, you can still apply online. It’s really simple and we’re here to support any potential students through the process throughout the summer.

Because our face-to-face interviews can’t take place right now, students who provide all the relevant information will be given a conditional offer to study with us. They can discuss their course choice and make sure they’ve chosen the course that’s right for them at their enrolment appointment, following the release of GCSE results.

Q. What advice would you give parents of students who have become demotivated with study after their GCSE or A-level exams have been cancelled?

Exeter College is a Microsoft Showcase College, meaning it is well equipped to use digital technology to continue remote learning. Image credit: Exeter College Exeter College is a Microsoft Showcase College, meaning it is well equipped to use digital technology to continue remote learning. Image credit: Exeter College

A: It’s really important that young people continue their studies as much as they can to ensure they’re working at the right level before taking their next step in education.

To help new students settle in with us, we’ve launched Flying Start; a suite of pre-enrolment learning content designed to get students thinking about their subjects at the next level. This will help students joining us in September to stay focused, confirm their course choices and get them started on their studies with some activities, background reading and brainteasers. All students who receive an offer to study with us are sent details on how to access Flying Start.

Q. My GCSE exams were cancelled - can I still apply?

A: Yes! Although exams are cancelled, GCSE results will still be awarded based on a range of evidence. These results will be indistinguishable from previous year groups and we will be accepting students based on this temporary grading system for this academic year. If your results aren’t what you were hoping for, you can talk to us about any alternative courses that might be suitable at your enrolment appointment. We’ll support you and find the right course for you.

Q. How are students continuing their studies during COVID-19 at Exeter College?

A: Our status as a Microsoft Showcase College means we are well equipped to use digital technology to continue remote learning. Our current students are receiving their education online through interactive seminars, practical activities and social study sessions. Although everyone is physically apart, it has been great to see everyone coming together online to support each other.

Q. Can I change my course once I’ve applied?

A: It’s easy to change your course choice if you apply with us online. We understand that it can take some time to find the right course, so there’s some built-in flexibility for course changes once you’ve submitted your application to study with us.

You simply have to log in to the application portal and change your course choice. If your change means we require further information, then one of our admissions team will get in touch to let you know what we need.

Get the right advice

For any advice and guidance queries around studying with Exeter College, contact the College Advice Team on CAT@exe-coll.ac.uk, or apply online directly on apply.exe-coll.ac.uk.

The College Advice Team exists to provide guidance and support to young people considering their next steps. They can talk about anything from course choices to clubs and societies at Exeter College.