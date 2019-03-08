Advanced search

'Hard work has paid off' - community college celebrates strong results

PUBLISHED: 11:04 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 22 August 2019

Holly Thompson, Millie Hope, Abi Seymour and Josh Mahoney celebrating their results. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Holly Thompson, Millie Hope, Abi Seymour and Josh Mahoney celebrating their results. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

This year's GCSE results show how pupils' hard work has paid off, principal Andrew Davis said.

Joe Mellor with his GCSE results. Picture: Daniel WilkinsJoe Mellor with his GCSE results. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Nearly two thirds of those taking their exams this year have passed both English and Maths with 40 per cent achieving a 'strong' pass.

There was 'strong progress' in dance, drama, RE, craft, biology, electronics and Spanish.

In some subjects, more than 30 per cent of their students got the highest three possible grades.

More than two thirds of the students achieved the top four grades available across all subjects.

Lucas Gmyrek with his result. Picture: Daniel WilkinsLucas Gmyrek with his result. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Thirteen students got the highest grades of 7, 8 and 9 in all their subjects.

Mr Davis said: "We are exceptionally proud of the students from Year 11 and that the levels of effort and commitment many of them showed has paid off for them in their final results.

"We look forward to many of the students returning to study with us in Post-16 in September, particularly given the great results Post-16 achieved last week, and for those students that aren't, we wish them all the best for their future.

"May I take this opportunity to thank all of the staff, both teaching and non-teaching colleagues, who once again did their utmost to achieve the very best results possible for each individual child in their care."

Connor Philp with his results. Picture: Daniel WilkinsConnor Philp with his results. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Henrietta Miles, assistant principal for key stage four, said: "I am so pleased that students who have worked so hard will be able to access the courses they have planned for next year.

"It is very important to the team at KS4 that all students are supported to achieve their best and these results show that many students did just that."

Ben Findel-Hawkins, head of year 11 said: "There are some amazing individual achievements in these results and I am so pleased that the hard work that students and staff have put in over the last two years has paid off in so many cases"

Chair of governors Margaret Turgoose said "These results, combined with our A level results last week, demonstrate yet again that Exmouth has a Community College of which it can be very proud."

