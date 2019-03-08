Can you 'do one thing' for Exmouth's new Deaf Academy?

Today the Journal launches a new community fundraising campaign in support of the Deaf Academy, as the countdown to its move to Exmouth enters the final six months.

In April next year, the academy will be opening its doors in Exmouth and we are appealing to our readers to 'Do One Thing' to help the academy reach its final fundraising target.

Work on the former Rolle College site is nearing completion and funding for the academy's core building work has been secured through trusts, grants and investments.

But there is still some way to go to reach the £250,000 community appeal target which will enable the academy to fully kit out the new build with the equipment that their Deaf students need.

To ensure that they hit their target the Journal is today (Wednesday, October 23) launching its 'Do One Thing' campaign.

We are encouraging everyone in Exmouth to get behind the Deaf Academy to help fit out the new build.

André Langlois, editor of the Exmouth Journal, said: "We're really proud to launch our campaign in support of the Deaf Academy.

"We know the people of Exmouth and East Devon can be incredible when they get behind a cause like this.

"And this is so simple - just 'Do One Thing'.

"The new academy's doors open in just six months and they will be a valued part of our community - we want to show them what a real Exmouth community welcome is by everyone doing their bit to help them reach their fundraising target, enabling them to fully fit out the academy in time for the grand opening.

"Here at the Journal, we have committed to a charity football match against academy staff and students and have our thinking caps on about other ways we can support them.

"Now we're asking you to 'Do One Thing' to make a difference and make this happen."

The Journal will be featuring as many of your fundraising efforts as possible over the next six months.

So, whether it's joining the weekly lottery, holding a cake sale, jumping out of plane, taking on a physical challenge, or coming up with your own idea, please join us in 'Doing One Thing'.

The academy is currently signing people up for its fundraising Santa Sizzle Firewalk which takes place on Saturday, December 7, in The Strand.

Firewalkers will walk across hot coals, with a temperature of more than 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sarah Shaw, fundraising appeal manager for The Deaf Academy, said: "We are so grateful to the support we have received so far from individuals and businesses in the Exmouth area, and to have the backing of the Exmouth Journal for the final six months of our fundraising campaign is amazing.

"People who donate to our appeal will genuinely be making a difference to the lives of young deaf people, all of whom have additional special needs, and ensuring they have the facilities they need and deserve."

"We hear from local people who are pleased that new life is being breathed into the old Rolle College site and we are grateful for every penny that is raised for us.'

Many residents and businesses have already pledged their support and we'll be profiling some of these in future editions of the Journal. Here are some that are backing the campaign in the lead up to Christmas:

- Sharon Brown from Exmouth is taking part in the firewalk in December. Sharon won the Judges Special Award at the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards.

- The Devon Court Hotel has chosen to support The Deaf Academy with its Christmas lights switch on at the end of November.

- The Holy Ghost Church is donating the funds from its advent appeal which begins on December

We're asking readers to let us know their 'One thing' stories and photographs by emailing exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or share them via social media using #doonething

Visit newdeafacademy.org.uk to find out more information.