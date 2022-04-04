Exmouth primary school rated 'good' by inspectors

An Exmouth primary school has been judged as 'good' by inspectors.

Staff and pupils at Brixington Primary Academy are celebrating the results of its latest inspection by Ofsted, which saw it ranked as 'good' in all areas; quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The report into the 360-pupil school noted how the school’s values of friendship, respect, honesty, endeavour and sportsmanship permeate the school and how pupils learn, how ambitious the school is for its pupils, and the calm and purposeful atmosphere.

Inspectors also praised the strength of school leadership and noted the investment in time and training to improve subject leadership, and the school’s ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and disadvantaged pupils.

Stuart Dyer, head of school, said: "I'm extremely proud of the children and staff here at Brixington. Their positive approach and belief in the school has been crucial on this journey of improvement.

"The inspection was an opportunity for the team and children to demonstrate the impact of their hard work and dedication in achieving our vision for the school.

"Our mission is about inspiring excellence, so our journey doesn’t stop here – we will keep working to make the school even better."

Since its last full inspection four years ago the school, part of of the First Federation Trust, embarked on a comprehensive development plan and children’s attainment improved significantly, Mr Dyer said.

Subsequent focus on curriculum development culminated in a new curriculum being put in place in 2019/20, with a new approach to senior and middle leadership to ensure this was successfully implemented.

First Federation Trust supported the school with staff training, sharing good practice and close collaboration through its network of teaching specialists, as well as investing in a new early reading phonics programme and library of books.

Paul Walker, chief executive of First Federation Trust, said: "Achieving ‘good’ is a well-deserved outcome for everyone involved.

"The hard work of colleagues and pupils has been rewarded with this very positive report.

"As a member of the First Federation Trust family of schools, Brixington Primary Academy has benefited from tailored support from our Trust in key focus areas, as well as staff training and development, in areas such as subject knowledge and teaching practice.

"It’s fantastic to see Ofsted recognise the integral part this support has played."

Mr Dyer added: "I could not be prouder of this achievement and would like to thank the team at Brixington, the school community and First Federation Trust for their support."