Top marks for primary school in 'good' Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at a Devon primary school are celebrating the results of its latest inspection by Ofsted.



Brixington Primary Academy in Exmouth has been judged ‘good’ in all areas. Ofsted inspectors found the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and the early years provision all to be good.



Ofsted noted how the school’s values of friendship, respect, honesty, endeavour and sportsmanship permeate the school and how pupils learn, how ambitious the school is for its pupils, and the calm and purposeful atmosphere.



Stuart Dyer, Head of School at Brixington Primary Academy, said: “I’m extremely proud of the children and staff here at Brixington. Their positive approach and belief in the school have been crucial on this journey of improvement. The inspection was an opportunity for the team and children to demonstrate the impact of their hard work and dedication in achieving our vision for the school. Our mission is about inspiring excellence, so our journey doesn’t stop here – we will keep working to make the school even better.”



Inspectors praised the strength of school leadership. They noted the investment in time and training to improve subject leadership, and the school’s ambitious curriculum for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and disadvantaged pupils.



Paul Walker, Chief Executive of First Federation Trust, said: “Achieving ‘good’ is a well-deserved outcome for everyone involved. The hard work of colleagues and pupils has been rewarded with this very positive report. As a member of the First Federation Trust family of schools, Brixington Primary Academy has benefited from tailored support from our Trust in key focus areas, as well as staff training and development, in areas such as subject knowledge and teaching practice. It’s fantastic to see Ofsted recognise the integral part this support has played.”



Ofsted inspectors said that the ‘staff are ambitious for what they believe pupils can achieve.’ They also highlighted that the ‘pupils are keen to do their best. They know what is expected from them and respond to this positively. The school is calm and has a purposeful atmosphere. Pupils are polite and confident.’



Stuart Dyer added: “I could not be prouder of this achievement and would like to thank the team at Brixington, the school community and First Federation Trust for their support.”