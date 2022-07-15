10k race raises £250 for East Budleigh school

A 10k race raised £250 for an East Budleigh school.

The community went the extra mile for pupils with special needs at the annual Bicton 10k race, which raised money for Mill Water School.

Organiser LMEvents donated proceeds from the race in return for the school providing the marshals, plus Mill Water’s PTFA ran a cake stall and a number of organisations rallied together to provide support.

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club president, Richard Allen, said: "We were delighted to be able to help out at this family-friendly fundraising event for Mill Water School.

"We have supported the school in the past and I am sure that the Lions will do so again in the future.

"The staff, governors and parents do a wonderful job preparing their children and young people for the future."

The money raised will go towards extra resources and enrichment activities for pupils of the East Budleigh school, which is located adjacent to Bicton College.

School fundraiser, Georgia White, said: "Thank you to everyone who donated cakes, volunteered to marshal and provided support. It is a huge boost to the school community."

Lizzie Mayne, from LMEvents, said: "The race was a great success, with some fantastic feedback from our participants.

"This was all made possible by the full support of Mill Water School and its supporters who supplied the full marshalling team on the day; thank you.

Runners at the Bicton 10k - Credit: Mill Water School

"As a small local business I love working with other local organisations and none more so than Mill Water School which used the event to generate funds to provide additional resources and activities for the students.

"I'm looking forward to building on this event in the future."

Other organisations that leant their support on the day include the Budleigh Runners and Otter Valley Rotary Club.

Exmouth Tesco and Sidmouth Waitrose stores kindly donated cakes for the stall.