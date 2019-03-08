Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thousands of fines handed to Devon parents for children missing school

PUBLISHED: 14:30 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 18 April 2019

Archant

Thousands of pupils were missing from Devon’s schools every day last year, new figures have revealed.

The number of fines handed to parents for their children's poor school attendance doubled compared to the previous year.

Department for Education figures show that 20 per cent of absences at Devon's state secondary schools were because of unauthorised truancy or family holidays.

In 2017/18, 37,157 pupils were enrolled in secondary schools across the county. Of those, 5,421 children were persistently absent - missing more than 10 per cent of their annual classes.

There were 483 unauthorised absences but around 1,672 were authorised.

Primary schools did not fare that much better. A total of 49,558 children were enrolled state schools in Devon and 3,357 were persistently absent. There were also 1,585 authorised absences recorded and 396 unauthorised.

The number of fines handed to parents for their children's absence also doubled last year.

There were 2,020 penalty notices issued in 2017-18, up from 976 in 2016-17. And around 87 per cent of these were issued were for unauthorised holidays in 2017-18.

Across England, the number of fines issued increased by 75 per cent to over 260,000 in 2017-18 – and 85 per cent were for unauthorised family holidays.

The rise in fines comes after father Jon Platt lost a case at the Supreme Court in April 2017.

Mr Platt initially won a high-profile High Court case in May 2016 over taking his daughter out of school for a holiday to Disney World, Florida, without permission. The case was later referred to the Supreme Court, where Mr Platt lost.

The latest increase in the number of fines issued appears to be due to councils getting clarity from the Supreme Court judgment.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said requests for time off during term time can only be authorised in exceptional circumstances, which he said does not normally include holidays.

“The NAHT has clear and reasonable guidance on what constitutes exceptional circumstances.

“However, the system of fines is clearly too blunt an instrument and in many cases it drives a wedge between schools and families.

“The real problem is holiday pricing. Neither parents nor schools set the prices of holidays.

“They will both continue to be caught between a rock and hard place without some sensible Government intervention,” Mr Whiteman said.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “The Education Secretary has made clear, persistent absence from school is a society-wide challenge that we all need to work together to resolve - and while significant progress has been made, today's data shows that has now plateaued.

“High quality education and pastoral care will make a real difference to children's life chances, and that's particularly important for those who are most vulnerable, but clearly key initiatives will only work if children are present.

“That's why the rules on term-time absences are clear: no child should be taken out of school without good reason.

“We have put head teachers back in control by supporting them - and local authorities - to use their powers to deal with unauthorised absence.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth mums who both tragically lost their babies to host clothes sale to benefit hospital bereavement room

Sharon Cockman and Caroline Solly with a memory box and donations for The Heartease Room. Ref exe 16 19TI 2486. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Disappointment’ at no fixed camera decision by county council

Jill Richards and Ed Lee, pictured here with Councillor Megan Armstrong, collected 240 signatures from frustrated residents who despair at the noise and speed of traffic in Hulham Road.

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Mystery vandals believed to have smashed contents of Budleigh beach hut by barging into it

Beach huts lining Budleigh Salterton seafront

Robins’ Reserves lose final Macron League Division Three outing

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves bag a fifth successive clean sheet in midweek win

Footie. Ref miscsp 43-17TI 2258. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth RFC at Barnstaple – the recent form

James Harris in action for the Cockles in the win at Cleve. Picture TIM RIDGEWAY

Last-gasp Matthew strike rescues what could yet be a big point for East Budleigh

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 11 19TI 1010138. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists