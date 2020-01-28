Ceremonial tree planting to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day

A Holocaust Memorial Day flag was raised at East Devon District Council (EDDC) HQ as a reminder of the six million Jews murdered during the genocide.

A special tree planting ceremony was held at the council offices on Monday (January 27) to commemorate the international day which falls on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

A silver birch tree was planted in front of Blackdown House as president of Exeter Synagogue Richard Halsey recited the Kaddish Prayer.

A special Holocaust Memorial Day flag was raised to mark the occasion, witnessed by members of the Exeter Synagogue and East Devon councillors.

Cllr Stuart Hughes said: "Events like today remind us of our collective duty to challenge hatred wherever we see it and to challenge ourselves to work for a safer, better future or face the consequences of our collective silence."