Skate parks and MUGAs set to reopen in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 14:13 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 03 July 2020

Skate Park. Picture: East Devon District Council

Archant

Skate parks and multi-use games areas (MUGAs) across East Devon will be reopening from Monday (July 6).

All play areas, skate parks and MUGAs – managed by East Devon District Council – were initially closed when the Government announced a nationwide lockdown.

As part of the easing of restrictions, and following a risk assessment of skate parks and MUGAs, the following sites will re-open from Monday:

Skate Parks

Lime Kiln, Budleigh Salterton

Phear Park, Exmouth

Allhallows, Honiton

Underfleet, Seaton.

MUGAs:

Exmouth: Phear Park (two)m Liverton Copse, King George’s Field, The Crescent

Axminster: Foxhill

Honiton: Davey Playing Field, All Hallows.

Ottery: Thorne Farm Way, Winter’s Lane

Budleigh: Greenway Lane.

New signage will be required to be in place to remind people to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands thoroughly before and after their visit, to take their own hand sanitiser wherever possible and not to eat and drink whilst using play equipment.

The council is carrying out further risk assessments to determine the levels of cleaning now required in light of COVID-19.

Risk assessments are required for each of the 71 play area sites.

EDDC is focussing on how it can safely re-open 12 play parks and will review the re-opening of all the other sites shortly.

It is anticipated that the following play area sites will re-open on Monday, July 13:

Exmouth: Queen’s Drive play area, Plear Park, Redgates.

Honiton: Allhallows, St Mark’s Road.

Axminster: North Street, Foxhill

Budleigh: Lime Kiln

Sidmouth: Stowford Rise, Manstone Recreation Ground

Beer: Jubilee

Ottery: Land of Canaan

Councillor Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for coast countryside and environment, said: “I am really pleased that following the Government’s decision to reduce Covid-19 Emergency measures we are able to reopen many of our play areas.

“We are only able to do this following a thorough review and risk assessment of all our sites, and providing extra cleaning, materials and signage to protect the health and wellbeing for all the users.

“There are other playparks and facilities throughout the district run by a community, group, or parish council who are also considering opening their facilities and therefore residents need to check locally when their play park is open.”

Topic Tags:

