EDDC set to make decision on taking part in Greater Exeter plan consultation

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 July 2020

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Archant

A decision on whether East Devon District Council will take part in a consultation on the Greater Exeter Strategic Plan (GESP) will be made later this month.

The GESP proposals include draft planning policies and large-scale development options across East Devon, Exeter, Mid Devon and Teignbridge councils for the next 20 years.

It will tackle big planning issues affecting the Greater Exeter area, of which East Devon is part of.

The GESP will also identify possible development sites across the area, including large regeneration sites in Exeter.

The councils have been asked to carry out the consultation from September.

The consultation would ask for the public to have their say on the draft policies and site options, which would influence the next stage.

East Devon District Council’s strategic planning committee is set to meet virtually on Thursday, July 23 to discuss the proposals but has committed to nothing more than deciding whether to take part in consultations.

