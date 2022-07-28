EDDC letter to MP over John Humphreys shared with 'relevant persons' in Conservative Party

An East Devon MP has shared a letter over the conduct of jailed former councillor John Humphreys with 'relevant persons'.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) wrote to MP Simon Jupp calling for an explanation over the disgraced former Conservative councillor.

At a recent full council meeting, EDDC agreed to write to Mr Jupp to express ‘deep disappointment’ that Humphreys was allowed to hold prominent roles as a local politician for the more than four years after being arrested for serious sexual offences in May 2016.

Humphreys, who had served as mayor of Exmouth, was subsequently convicted and imprisoned for 21 years in August last year.

Mr Jupp told the Journal that the letter has been shared with the ‘relevant persons’.

He said: “My thoughts remain with the victims of John Humphreys.

“I was completely unaware of his abhorrent crimes which took place years before I was the MP, for which he is rightly in prison.

“I have shared the letter from East Devon councillors with the relevant persons and note that Devon County Council is holding an independent inquiry into safeguarding procedures.”

During the time between being arrested and his imprisonment, Humphreys represented the Conservative Party on Exmouth Town Council, continued being a district councillor until May 2019 and was nominated by the Conservative Party for the award for Alderman, which he received in December 2019.

In the letter to Mr Jupp, EDDC called on him to obtain an urgent explanation as to what mistakes were made with the Conservative Party’s vetting and safeguarding processes in East Devon.

The authority has also asked for reassurances that these issues have been addressed and resolved.