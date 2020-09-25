Advanced search

Flag flown in East Devon to mark Bi Visibility Day

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 September 2020

The bisexual flag was flying outside the offices of East Devon District Council for Bi Visibility Day on Wednesday, September 23.

The flag was put up at the headquarters in Honiton after the district council agreed at its full council meeting in August to mark the day each year to help combat bi-phobia in the region.

Councillor Luke Jeffery, who proposed a motion to the full council to recognise Bi Visibility Day, said: “I was delighted to see the bi flag flown on Wednesday outside of Blackdown House to mark Bi Visibility Day.

“As an openly bi councillor, I wanted to do something to help draw attention to the specific challenges faced by the bi community.

“By flying the flag and including specific training on those challenges in equalities, I believe the council is sending a clear message of support to our bi community locally.”

