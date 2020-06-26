Residents urged to ‘do the right thing’ after extensive beach litter

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has said it will be a ‘long hard summer’ for its cleaning teams following an increase in the amount of litter being generated.

EDDC’s Streetscene team were out at 7am on Thursday (June 25) clearing up discarded picnic and alcohol-related litter.

An EDDC spokesperson said: “With the warm weather, and as pubs and cafes are still closed, we are experiencing unprecedented demand on our services to keep our streets clean and our bins emptied.

“We are currently emptying bins, upwards of five times a day and have more bins deployed on the seafront than we ever have before, but at times these are still overflowing.

“All of this could be avoided however if people using the beach did the right thing. Help us in keeping our beautiful beaches clean by being respectful, clearing up their litter and taking it home if bins are full - after all, you managed to carry it there in the first place.”