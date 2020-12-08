Winslade Park plans for 94 homes and 2,000 jobs approved

A CGI image of the site. Picture: Burrington Estates Archant

A ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to redevelop the 86-acre estate and stately home at Winslade Park which will also create 2,000 new jobs has been given the green light.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Scantlebury, Co-Founder, Mark Edworthy, Co-Founder and Group Managing Director and Peter Quincey. Picture: Burrington Estates Paul Scantlebury, Co-Founder, Mark Edworthy, Co-Founder and Group Managing Director and Peter Quincey. Picture: Burrington Estates

East Devon District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (December 2) backed Burrington Estates’ plans for the Clyst St Mary site.

The estate will be converted into a modern mixed-use campus of office and employment facilities in a parkland setting with associated residential development and on-site recreational facilities.

The £80m vision includes outline permission for up to 94 residential units split over two parts of the site, improved sport pitches for football and cricket, tennis courts and provision of parkland recreation routes.

Full permission was also granted for the conversion of the existing buildings into high quality, multi-let office space at Winslade Manor and Winslade House, an extension to Brook House for employment use and an extension to the leisure facilities to create improved facilities including a new gym, spa facilities and beauty salons, and a restaurant/café and high-end business club.

Proposed designs for the Winslade Park site. Picture: Burrington Estates Proposed designs for the Winslade Park site. Picture: Burrington Estates

Despite opposition from some local residents and parish councils and that the scheme would be a departure from the Local Plan, councillors backed the officer recommendation to approve the proposals almost unanimously, with two abstentions.

Development Manager Chris Rose told the committee that this was a balanced decision, as the scheme was contrary to the Local Plan, provided lower levels of affordable housing than policy requires, part of the car park is in the flood zone, and some housing will be built on agricultural land.

But he added: “That needs to be balanced between employment benefits of this, as will be highly skilled office jobs and not one you often see in East Devon, a high standard of refurbishment to the listed buildings, community access to the parkland and sports pitches that are being brought back into use and access to swimming pool for the school. The view of officers is the benefits outweigh the harm.”

However, Gaeron Kayley, chairman of the Save Clyst St Mary Residents’ Association, called for the committee to reject the plans. He said: “We believe the developers bought the site to manipulate the planning system to get housing and offices on the site that is well outside the Local Plan.

“They have ignored the Neighbourhood Plan and the Local Plan and this all about how much profit they can get out of the site, and the community isn’t getting enough out of the site. This undermines the integrity of the Local Plan that we fought so hard for and the 200 plus objections.”

Cllr Mike Howe, who represents the Clyst St Mary ward, said that the application had both positives and negatives attached to it.

He said: “There are positives and it will bring the listed buildings into sustainable use, it brings jobs back to the local economy, and it brings back the sports provision, but it is balanced against the downsides.”

Cllr Philip Skinner, recommending the scheme be approved, said: “There are many benefits that come with the application.

“This site has changed between different owners and they have found it hard to wade through the treacle to find something that works for the community and to make a profit and for it to stand up.

“There are pros and cons for this and it’s not the perfect application but we need to move forward.”

Backing the plans, Cllr Ollie Davey said: “Overall I think that the scheme is just about acceptable as it stands”, while Cllr Bruce de Saram described it as a ‘mixture of the good, the bad, and the ugly’, but that there were lots of benefits.

Councillors voted by 10 votes to none, with two abstentions, to approve the plans, after more than two and a half hours of debate, with work set to begin of the office redevelopments early in 2021.

A separate reserved matters application will still need to be submitted and approval for the housing element of the scheme.