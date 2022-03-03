Eco-friendly heating systems proposed for three swimming pools

Exmouth Leisure Centre - one of those where the swimming pool could be upgraded - Credit: Google Maps

More than 44 tonnes of CO2, about the same as would be emitted from driving around earth 14 times, could be prevented from being released every year if new water systems proposed for some of East Devon’s swimming pools get the go-ahead.

The new systems, proposed for pools in Exmouth, Sidmouth and Honiton, would make heating water more energy efficient, saving money and reducing emissions.

LED, formerly Leisure East Devon, a community leisure organisation that works with East Devon District Council (EDDC) to deliver leisure, health, wellbeing and cultural activities, is looking to install the new systems to save money and reduce emissions.

LED’s monitoring forum at EDDC has recommended that the council pays £62,500 for new water treatment energy management systems at council-run swimming pools.

In Honiton, it’s thought the new systems could save the council more than £6,200 a year in energy and prevent 23 tonnes of CO2 from being released.

In Exmouth, the predicted figures are £5,700 and 21 tonnes respectively. The council has not issued a detailed assessment of the Sidmouth pool, although savings are expected to be lower.

The systems would save the council around £16,000 per year – and more if energy prices continue to rise.

After being unanimously agreed by the LED monitoring forum the proposals will now go to EDDC’s cabinet and council.

The new systems would be paid for out of the council’s capital budget but could cost less than the expected £62,500. It is thought the system will pay for itself within two to two and a half years.

Councillor Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats, Democratic Alliance Group, Broadclyst) said: “Energy prices are only going to go one way, they’re not going to go back down again and so as the years go on it may be that we save even more by fitting these devices.

“For me, from a financial point of view and also from an environmental point of view it’s a no-brainer to do this.”

“It may look like a lot of money now but may end up being the best decision we make for LED.”

Councillor Nick Hookway (Democratic Alliance Group, Exmouth Littleham) portfolio holder for tourism, sport, leisure and culture described the move as “a very sensible idea.”



