Advanced search

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The initiative allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend limit and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here.

Here is a list of the participating businesses in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton:

Exmouth

The Anchor Inn

Antonio’s of Exmouth

Bayleaf Cafe

The Beach Pub

The Boathouse

Brunch, lunch and munch cafe

Cafe at the Car Wash

The Clinton Arms

Devoncourt Hotels Ltd

Dockside Cafe

Exe Sailing Club

Exmouth Tennis & Fitness Centre

Exmouth Pavilion

The Galleon Inn

The Heavitree

Kings Garden Centre Exmouth

Magnolia Cafe

Manor Hotel

McDonald’s

The Mexican

Millers Restaurant

Mount Pleasant Inn

Noodle Bowl

Ocean Exmouth

Olive Lounge

El Olivo

The Point Bar & Grill

The Redwing Bar & Dining

RistoranteEm Limited

River Exe Cafe ltd

Rockfish Exmouth

The Royal Beacon Hotel

The Saddlers

Saveur

The Ship Inn

Social Table

Spoken Exmouth

Star Coffee

Subway

The Swan Inn

Wine Hub Cafe

The Velo Shack

Budleigh

Earls

The Feathers Hotel

The Gingerbread House

Marco’s Italian

A Slice of Lyme

If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

Topsham pensioner suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in Knowle Hill collision

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth’s Grand Hotel on the market for ‘in excess’ of £1.35m

The Grand Hotel, Exmouth, Picture: Savills

Police release photograph in train sexual assault investigation

British Transport Police would like to speak to his man in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a train. Picture: British Transport Police

District council set to ‘re-engage’ over the future of Queen’s Drive development

Image showing plans for Quenn's Drive phase three. Picture: East Devon District Council

Cyclist in ‘serious condition’ taken to hospital after collision near Budleigh

The Exmouth Road between the Woodbury turn off and Knowle. Picture: Google

Topsham pensioner suffers ‘life changing’ injuries in Knowle Hill collision

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bid to retain Budleigh’s fire station for community workshop project

Helen Warren (Chaiman, Chamber of Commerce), Bill McDermott (Chair BCWT), Mike Hilliar (Town Mayor), Katie Darley (Trustee), Dr Richard Mejzner and Marc Jobson (Budleigh Hub). Picture: Rosemarie Davis

Exmouth hosting Sidmouth on matchday two of the 2020 Devon Cricket League

Action from Exmouth Cricket Club playing an inter-club T20 Competition. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth set to benefit from Openreach full fibre broadband

Exmouth set for Openreach broadband upgrade. Picture: Openreach

The Scottish international - and others - who’ve done so much for Sidmouth Chiefs

The Sidmouth RFC 1st XV from the 1994-95 season with the team captain, Bob Smith, in the centre. Picture; SIDMOUTH RFC