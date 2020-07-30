Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The initiative allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.

There are no vouchers, no minimum spend limit and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.

The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.

Here is a list of the participating businesses in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton:

Exmouth

The Anchor Inn

Antonio’s of Exmouth

Bayleaf Cafe

The Beach Pub

The Boathouse

Brunch, lunch and munch cafe

Cafe at the Car Wash

The Clinton Arms

Devoncourt Hotels Ltd

Dockside Cafe

Exe Sailing Club

Exmouth Tennis & Fitness Centre

Exmouth Pavilion

The Galleon Inn

The Heavitree

Kings Garden Centre Exmouth

Magnolia Cafe

Manor Hotel

McDonald’s

The Mexican

Millers Restaurant

Mount Pleasant Inn

Noodle Bowl

Ocean Exmouth

Olive Lounge

El Olivo

The Point Bar & Grill

The Redwing Bar & Dining

RistoranteEm Limited

River Exe Cafe ltd

Rockfish Exmouth

The Royal Beacon Hotel

The Saddlers

Saveur

The Ship Inn

Social Table

Spoken Exmouth

Star Coffee

Subway

The Swan Inn

Wine Hub Cafe

The Velo Shack

Budleigh

Earls

The Feathers Hotel

The Gingerbread House

Marco’s Italian

A Slice of Lyme

