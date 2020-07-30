Eat Out to Help Out: The Exmouth and Budleigh restaurants signed up for food discount scheme
PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020
Restaurants in Exmouth and Budleigh are signing up for the Government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
The initiative allows people eating out at restaurants to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks and will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31.
There are no vouchers, no minimum spend limit and it can be used at the same time as other offers and discounts.
The discount is automatically available at participating restaurants, who then claim a reimbursement from the Government, which is limited to a maximum of £10 discount per diner.
The Government has also produced a look-up tool of restaurants registered for the scheme which can be found here.
Here is a list of the participating businesses in Exmouth and Budleigh Salterton:
Exmouth
The Anchor Inn
Antonio’s of Exmouth
Bayleaf Cafe
The Beach Pub
The Boathouse
Brunch, lunch and munch cafe
Cafe at the Car Wash
The Clinton Arms
Devoncourt Hotels Ltd
Dockside Cafe
Exe Sailing Club
Exmouth Tennis & Fitness Centre
Exmouth Pavilion
The Galleon Inn
The Heavitree
Kings Garden Centre Exmouth
Magnolia Cafe
Manor Hotel
McDonald’s
The Mexican
Millers Restaurant
Mount Pleasant Inn
Noodle Bowl
Ocean Exmouth
Olive Lounge
El Olivo
The Point Bar & Grill
The Redwing Bar & Dining
RistoranteEm Limited
River Exe Cafe ltd
Rockfish Exmouth
The Royal Beacon Hotel
The Saddlers
Saveur
The Ship Inn
Social Table
Spoken Exmouth
Star Coffee
Subway
The Swan Inn
Wine Hub Cafe
The Velo Shack
Budleigh
Earls
The Feathers Hotel
The Gingerbread House
Marco’s Italian
A Slice of Lyme
If you’re a restaurant taking part in the scheme but are not featured on the list, get in touch at exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk.
