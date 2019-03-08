Easter: Family activities in east Devon

Take a themed tram ride, watch a fun dog show, and enjoy a traditional Easter egg hunt (or several) - East Devon has plenty of family activities during the Easter holidays

Easter is a lovely time for getting children out and about for traditional activities.

In East Devon, there are plenty of Easter egg hunts to get the kids exploring outside, and opportunities for them to get up close to cute baby animals. Many visitor attractions are laying on special events for the Easter, alongside their usual activities.

Here are a few ideas for days out and fun Easter events for all the family. For exact times, dates and prices, please visit the individual websites.

Seaton Tramway: The Pirate Tram, the Fairy Special and the Dinosaur Adventure journeys are all operating on selected dates during the Easter holidays. Gilbert the Station Master's Easter Egg Hunt takes place over the Easter weekend. Visit www.tram.co.uk

Seaton Wetlands: Easter and springtime-themed crafts using natural materials, and other activities, at The Reed Base on Wednesday, April 17.

Visit www.eastdevon.gov.uk

World of Country Life, Exmouth: The usual full programme of activities, which includes the chance to see this springtime's baby animals. An Easter Egg Trail takes place over the weekend, with the chance to find hidden eggs and win prizes. Visit www.worldofcountrylife.co.uk

Sidmouth Hot Cross Bun Giveaway: The annual handing-out of free hot cross buns, with music from Sidmouth Town Band, takes place at 9am on Good Friday in the Bedford Lawn car park, or at All Saints Church Hall, if it rains.

National Trust: Killerton (outside Exeter) and A la Ronde (Exmouth) are both offering Easter Egg Hunts every day throughout the Easter period. A la Ronde also has the Easter Egg Scramble on Easter Sunday, a children's race to catch scattered eggs as fast as possible.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk

The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth: Easter Egg hunts around the grounds of the Sanctuary, daily throughout the Easter period. Visit www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk

Bicton Arena and Bicton Park: A family dog show and a packed programme of children's activities with Tractor Ted on Easter Sunday. Visit: www.bicton-arena.co.uk

At Bicton Park, there is a children's bunny hunt and colouring competition on Easter Sunday and Monday 21. Visit https://www.bictongardens.co.uk

The Grove, Esplanade, Exmouth: The popular pub is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in its gardens on Easter Sunday, with proceeds going to support the Exmouth Museum's campaign to buy its land and buildings.

Visit: www.groveexmouth.co.uk/whats-on

Crealy Great Adventure Park: Fully open for Easter with all the usual rides and activities, along with an Easter Egg Hunt – use a special map to find the hidden eggs and win a prize. Visit: www.crealy.co.uk