Advanced search

‘Thank you’ Easter eggs given to Exmouth emergency workers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2020

Exmouth probation firefigher Nelly takes charge of a donation of Easter eggs from Exmouth ABC Day Nursery Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Exmouth probation firefigher Nelly takes charge of a donation of Easter eggs from Exmouth ABC Day Nursery Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Firefighters and ambulance staff in Exmouth have been on the receiving end of some early Easter generosity.

Exmouth Fire Station received a collection of chocolate Easter Eggs from ABC Day Nursery, in Exeter Road, as a ‘thank you’ for all they do.

The eggs were shared with staff at the nearby ambulance station.

A spokesman for Exmouth Fire Station said: “Thank you to ABC Day Nursery who brought us gifts to express their thanks, we’ve already shared them out with the ambulance station.

“We are blown away by everyone’s community spirit.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Anger over lack of coronavirus protective equipment at Exmouth care home

Manor Lodge care staff have only been given face masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Picture: Google/Eileen O'Neill

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

There With You - Hundreds of food items donated to isolating residents at school mufti day

Children from Marpool Primary School donated food items for those in self-isolation. Picture: Rachel Pattison

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Football season over - how the league’s announced the news

Football on pitch

Exmouth Town Under-16s have enjoyed a superb season of development

Exmouth Town Under-16s. Picture: ETFC

Withycombe – yesteryear today and tomorrow with director of rugby Rick Libbey

Withycombe v Ilfracombe Ref exsp 10 20TI 9184 Picture: Terry Ife

Stay at Home resources from the Jurassic Coast Trust

Sandstone stacks at Ladram Bay, Devon, UK Picture: Steve Belasco/jurassicphotographic.com

Write a card for lonely Bluebird Care customers in Exmouth

A Bluebird Care staff member writing a letter. Picture: Bluebird Care Exmouth
Drive 24