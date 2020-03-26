‘Thank you’ Easter eggs given to Exmouth emergency workers
PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2020
Picture: Exmouth Fire Station
Firefighters and ambulance staff in Exmouth have been on the receiving end of some early Easter generosity.
Exmouth Fire Station received a collection of chocolate Easter Eggs from ABC Day Nursery, in Exeter Road, as a ‘thank you’ for all they do.
The eggs were shared with staff at the nearby ambulance station.
A spokesman for Exmouth Fire Station said: “Thank you to ABC Day Nursery who brought us gifts to express their thanks, we’ve already shared them out with the ambulance station.
“We are blown away by everyone’s community spirit.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.