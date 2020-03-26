‘Thank you’ Easter eggs given to Exmouth emergency workers

Exmouth probation firefigher Nelly takes charge of a donation of Easter eggs from Exmouth ABC Day Nursery Picture: Exmouth Fire Station Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Firefighters and ambulance staff in Exmouth have been on the receiving end of some early Easter generosity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Fire Station received a collection of chocolate Easter Eggs from ABC Day Nursery, in Exeter Road, as a ‘thank you’ for all they do.

The eggs were shared with staff at the nearby ambulance station.

A spokesman for Exmouth Fire Station said: “Thank you to ABC Day Nursery who brought us gifts to express their thanks, we’ve already shared them out with the ambulance station.

“We are blown away by everyone’s community spirit.”