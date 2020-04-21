Advanced search

Budleigh families benefit from kind-hearted Easter donations

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 April 2020

Easter eggs and toys donated by grandparents, Budleigh Coop and Tesco. Picture: Westbank

Easter eggs and toys donated by grandparents, Budleigh Coop and Tesco. Picture: Westbank

Budleigh Salterton school pupils and their families have benefited from the kindness of grandparents who are unable to see their families due to coronavirus.

Easter eggs and toys donated by grandparents, Budleigh Coop and Tesco. Picture: WestbankEaster eggs and toys donated by grandparents, Budleigh Coop and Tesco. Picture: Westbank

Grandparents donated Lego, Marble Run games, K’Nex, Hot Wheels, a Furby and Easter eggs to the health and wellbeing hub in Budleigh.

These were then distributed to children from St Peter’s Primary School and their families.

Budleigh’s Co-op and Tesco shops also donated more than 150 Easter eggs, which were distributed to elderly residents who are self-isolating, and key workers.

Marc Jobson, manager of the health and wellbeing hub, said: “The kindness people are showing at this time is truly amazing.

“We are helping lots of residents in the area who may be self-isolating or are following guidance by staying safe at home, through our volunteering service – the Easter eggs are a welcome surprise to those who receive them.”

Visit the Westbank website for more information about the help available during this time.

