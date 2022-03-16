Have your say on East Devon's arts and culture scene

East Devon residents are being invited to help shape the district’s creative arts for the next decade by taking part in a survey hosted by the district council.

People’s views are being sought on music, theatre, museums, crafting, libraries and every kind of visual and digital art. This includes events people watch or participate in, works by professional and amateur artists, and ‘everyday creativity’ that is enjoyed in the home.

The survey, with a completion deadline of midnight on Sunday, March 27, asks which of East Devon’s cultural offerings people already enjoy, what they would like to see more of, and how the council can help them get creative.

The introduction to the survey says: “Culture brings joy, fun and wonder to our lives, whatever our age. Imagine a world without music, dancing, books or art! It brings communities together, contributes to jobs and prosperity, attracts visitors, and supports health and wellbeing. Culture and heritage are the beating heart of our towns and cities.”

The council is drawing up a new cultural strategy with a 10-year vision and plan of action for developing creative activities across East Devon, with the help of consultants Festivals and Events International (FEI).

The strategy ‘will set out a shared road map by and for East Devon to develop its cultural provision, capacity and ambition. East Devon District Council will be working closely with the creative and cultural sectors, tourism, economic development and other stakeholders to forge a stronger, sustainable future offer for East Devon’.



There are just 12 questions, most of which are tick-boxes.

Councillor Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council Portfolio Holder Tourism, Leisure, Sport and Culture said: “Whatever your interest in culture is, be it music, the performing arts, sculpture, painting, local crafts, architecture or festivals now is the time to have your say. The Cultural Strategy will reflect the views and interests of residents and help shape the cultural activities that we will enjoy across East Devon in the future. I would, therefore, like to encourage every resident to take a few moments to complete this survey."







