Sports pitches and beach hut rentals hit by second lockdown

Beach huts at Exmouth. Photo: Steve Daniels (cc-by-sa/2.0) Steve Daniels

Sports pitch bookings and beach hut rentals are among the facilities closed when East Devon District Council put measures in place to abide by the second national coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

But most service areas are continuing as normal.

Twenty public toilets, which are being cleaned daily to strict Covid-19 guidelines, remain open during the lockdown period, from 8am to 7pm each day.

District council parks, gardens, skate parks and play areas remain open although the council is following Government guidance to close outdoor gyms.

Sports pitch bookings and events on council land have been cancelled up until and including December 2.

People who rent district council beach huts all year round at Exmouth chalets and Beer are not able to use them.

Government guidance says that holiday homes must not be used during the four-week lockdown.

The council’s ten nature reserves remain open, although no events are running and all volunteer activities have stopped during the lockdown.

The four bird hides at Seaton Wetlands remain open as do the toilets but the Discovery Hut remains closed.

The council’s recycling and waste service continues as normal and Devon County Council has confirmed that household recycling centres remain open during the lockdown. Reuse shops at the recycling centres are closed.

As residents may do more shopping online as non-essential shops have closed, the council is expecting to collect more cardboard from the kerbside. As always, the crews will collect as much as they can but may have to leave some materials if very large quantities are put out. Residents are reminded that if they have coronavirus, their recycling and waste needs to be handled carefully before being put out for collection to help prevent further spread of the virus.

The council’s housing repairs service for tenants will operate normally with full social distancing and PPE guidelines in place.

Leisure East Devon facilities across the district have also closed until December 2.

The council’s Exmouth offices remain closed to the public, but residents can call 01404 515616 to talk to an officer or arrange to meet them Covid-securely.