Rock Choir carries on singing in a virtual way

Although forced to abandon their weekly rehearsals, the Exeter and East Devon Rock Choir have carried on singing throughout lockdown - in a remote way.

Choir leader Vikki Hewitt quickly acquired the skills that were necessary to host virtual Zoom sessions with the 250 members of the choir. Under her guidance and tutorship, members are learning and rehearsing new songs three times a week. Choir members managed to get to grips with the technology pretty quickly and seem to love the interaction in the Zoom sessions.

To sustain the important social side of the choir, Vikki organised several social online events such as quizzes and live singalongs on Facebook, whilst other members arranged socially distanced picnics, birthday afternoon tea parties and dog walks. Rock Choir is still open for business and welcoming new members via the website www.rockchoir.com.