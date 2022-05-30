Which East Devon roads are closed for jubilee street parties?
Neighbours across East Devon will be gathering in their streets over the jubilee bank holiday to take part in official and unofficial street parties.
More formal street parties may require road closure notices issued by Devon County Council while more informal arrangements can be made without requiring the entire road to be closed.
Devon County Council has revealed the East Devon locations where road closures have been granted:
Thursday, June 2
Broad Street and Mill Street, Ottery
The Beacon, Exmouth
Old Fore Street, Sidmouth
New Street, Sidmouth
Church Street, Sidmouth
Market Place, Sidmouth
Friday, June 3
Camperdown Terrace, Exmouth
School Lane, West Hill
Bicton Street, Exmouth (closed for two days)
Morton Road, Exmouth
Saturday, June 4
Church Street, Colyton
High Street, Honiton
Russet Close, Commercial Road, The Square and Bridge Street, Uffculme
High Street, Budleigh Salterton
Masey Road, Exmouth
Phillipps Avenue, Exmouth
Sunday, June 5
Fore Street, Beer
Brook Lane, Colaton Raleigh
Elwyn Road, Exmouth
Lyndhurst Road, Exmouth
Canterbury Close, Feniton
New Street, Ottery St Mary
Harcombe Lane, Sidford
Connaught Road, Sidmouth
Unamed street near Kings Arms, Stockland
High Street, East Budleigh
Avondale Road, Exmouth
Drakes Avenue, Exmouth
Hazeldene Avenue, Exmouth
Midway, Exmouth
New North Road, Exmouth
Port Mer Close, Exmouth
Salisbury Road, Exmouth
