Neighbours across East Devon will be gathering in their streets over the jubilee bank holiday to take part in official and unofficial street parties.

More formal street parties may require road closure notices issued by Devon County Council while more informal arrangements can be made without requiring the entire road to be closed.

Devon County Council has revealed the East Devon locations where road closures have been granted:

Thursday, June 2

Broad Street and Mill Street, Ottery

The Beacon, Exmouth

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth

New Street, Sidmouth

Church Street, Sidmouth

Market Place, Sidmouth

Friday, June 3

Camperdown Terrace, Exmouth

School Lane, West Hill

Bicton Street, Exmouth (closed for two days)

Morton Road, Exmouth

Saturday, June 4

Church Street, Colyton

High Street, Honiton

Russet Close, Commercial Road, The Square and Bridge Street, Uffculme

High Street, Budleigh Salterton

Masey Road, Exmouth

Phillipps Avenue, Exmouth

Sunday, June 5

Fore Street, Beer

Brook Lane, Colaton Raleigh

Elwyn Road, Exmouth

Lyndhurst Road, Exmouth

Canterbury Close, Feniton

New Street, Ottery St Mary

Harcombe Lane, Sidford

Connaught Road, Sidmouth

Unamed street near Kings Arms, Stockland

High Street, East Budleigh

Avondale Road, Exmouth

Drakes Avenue, Exmouth

Hazeldene Avenue, Exmouth

Midway, Exmouth

New North Road, Exmouth

Port Mer Close, Exmouth

Salisbury Road, Exmouth

