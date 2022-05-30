News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Which East Devon roads are closed for jubilee street parties?

Dan Wilkins

Published: 11:40 AM May 30, 2022
Updated: 1:48 PM May 30, 2022
Road closed sign

Road closed sign - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Neighbours across East Devon will be gathering in their streets over the jubilee bank holiday to take part in official and unofficial street parties. 

More formal street parties may require road closure notices issued by Devon County Council while more informal arrangements can be made without requiring the entire road to be closed. 

Devon County Council has revealed the East Devon locations where road closures have been granted:  

Thursday, June 2 

Broad Street and Mill Street, Ottery 

The Beacon, Exmouth 

Old Fore Street, Sidmouth

New Street, Sidmouth

Church Street, Sidmouth

Market Place, Sidmouth

Friday, June 3 

Camperdown Terrace, Exmouth 

School Lane, West Hill 

Bicton Street, Exmouth (closed for two days) 

Morton Road, Exmouth 

Saturday, June 4 

Church Street, Colyton 

High Street, Honiton 

Russet Close, Commercial Road, The Square and Bridge Street, Uffculme 

High Street, Budleigh Salterton 

Masey Road, Exmouth 

Phillipps Avenue, Exmouth 

Sunday, June 5 

Fore Street, Beer 

Brook Lane, Colaton Raleigh 

Elwyn Road, Exmouth 

Lyndhurst Road, Exmouth 

Canterbury Close, Feniton 

New Street, Ottery St Mary 

Harcombe Lane, Sidford 

Connaught Road, Sidmouth 

Unamed street near Kings Arms, Stockland 

High Street, East Budleigh 

Avondale Road, Exmouth 

Drakes Avenue, Exmouth 

Hazeldene Avenue, Exmouth 

Midway, Exmouth 

New North Road, Exmouth 

Port Mer Close, Exmouth 

Salisbury Road, Exmouth 

Are you arranging a street party? Send us your photos from the event and it might appear in the paper. Send your pictures to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk, sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk or midweek.editorial@archant.co.uk  


