The East Devon Grecians on the road supporting Exeter City

We all know Exeter City are doing well this season, but what about the East Devon fan club backing them.

Julie, Di and Hazel have been running the East Devon Grecians club since 2002. Starting out as a small group of friends coming together to support Exeter City, the group now has a loyal fan base of 200 members from around East Devon, each with one shared goal, to support their home team, Exeter City.

Grecians fans are split into subgroups around Devon, North and East. The East Devon Grecians meet every last Monday of the month at various different locations around Sidmouth. It's a chance for members to come together, meet members of Exeter City, and chat about all things football. The next meeting is on Monday, (March 28) at The Anchor Inn, Sidmouth at 7:45 pm. Where members can meet Exeter City staff, Craig Bratt, media officer and Scott Palfrey, media and communications manager to talk about their role within Exeter City.

The Monday after next, (April 4) the East Devon Grecians are holding a bingo night at Sidmouth Conservative Club. Membership to the group is not required, just rock up and get ready for eyes down at 7:30 pm.

As well as the meetings, the trio also have the mammoth task of arranging away day travel for their members, the latest trip, to Oldham last Saturday, filled a double-decker bus of fans to go and see Exeter City win 2-0.

Nowadays, Exeter City and all their supporters are called Grecians but in the early days, Exeter City was called St Sidwell's United. It wasn't until 1904 during the club’s annual meeting at the Red Lion Hotel in Sidwell Street, that the decision was taken to change the name of the club to Exeter City Association Football Club. People from the St Sidwell’s area of Exeter traditionally referred to themselves as Greeks or Grecians as they live outside of the Exeter’s Roman Wall. The name Grecians stuck, and the club, and its fans are still referred to it to this day.

The Grecians cheering on Exeter City. - Credit: Julie Thorne.

Julie Thorne, organiser of East Devon Grecians said: “Me, Hazel and Di started the group, from just being fans of Exeter City. The group started off with a few other members travelling to away games in a minibus, but as the group grew, the travel got more complicated. We have chartered and filled, two double-decker buses full of fans to the away game to Oldham, last Saturday, (March 19). Thank you to Berrys Coaches, and driver Ky, for picking City fans up in Exeter, Cullompton, Tiverton, Taunton Axminster and Exmouth are dropping us off in time to watch the game

"Whilst the season has been an amazing success so far it has been tinged with some very real sadness for East Devon Grecians following the loss of Alan Thorne and John Lee who were both lifelong Exeter City fans. In memorium to Alan and John, we, the East Devon Grecians club carry a memorial flag with them at home and away matches."

Julie, Hazel and Di can rest easy this week, Exeter City is playing at St James Park against 22nd place Stevenage this Saturday, (March 26). Kick-off is at 3 pm.

I, for one, really want to see Exeter City promoted to League one this season, they've waited long enough, and if they can stay second in League two for the rest of the season they'll be automatically promoted to league one for the 2023 season.

For more information about the East Devon Grecians club visit their website East Devon Grecians (google.com) or keep an eye out for their next event in Sidmouth.



