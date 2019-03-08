Remembrance Sunday events in East Devon

Exmouth war memorial Archant

Across east Devon, communities will be commemorating the fallen on November 10, Remembrance Sunday.

Last year's Sidmouth Remembrance day parade.. Ref shs 46 18TI 4667. Picture: Terry Ife Last year's Sidmouth Remembrance day parade.. Ref shs 46 18TI 4667. Picture: Terry Ife

The Remembrance Day events are an opportunity for former service personnel, civic dignitaries, the emergency services, and local Scouts, Guides and cadet groups to join together and honour those lost in conflicts.

In Exmouth there will be a parade from Manor Gardens to the war memorial in The Strand, starting at 10.30am.

The following day, Monday, November 11, an Armistice Day service will be held in The Strand from 10.50am.

A wreath of poppies at Sidmouth war memorial. Ref shs 46 18TI 4761. Picture: Terry Ife A wreath of poppies at Sidmouth war memorial. Ref shs 46 18TI 4761. Picture: Terry Ife

Within sight of the war memorial will be this year's unusual Remembrance feature at Tower Street Church - a curtain of thousands of poppies cascading down the outside wall.

Many have been hand knitted or crocheted by people in Exmouth, and 20,000 were donated by a similar project in Warwick.

The poppies have been attached to a sheet of netting which was draped down the front of the building.

Budleigh Salterton will be marking Remembrance Sunday with a wreath laying at the war memorial at 2pm, followed by a service at St Peter's C of E Church at 2.45pm.

Sidmouth Remembrance day service. Ref shs 46 18TI 4707. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Remembrance day service. Ref shs 46 18TI 4707. Picture: Terry Ife

In Honiton, the Royal British Legion has been focusing much of its work throughout this year on the Normandy Landings anniversary.

Many of the troops trained and assembled in Devon prior to the huge operation that changed the outlook of World War 2.

Some of those who took part in the Normandy Landings came from Honiton and a few have lived there in recent years.

There will be an Act of Remembrance at the war memorial at 11.00 on Remembrance Sunday, and Service of Remembrance at St Paul's Church at 3pm.

Sidmouth Remembrance day service. Ref shs 46 18TI 4686. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth Remembrance day service. Ref shs 46 18TI 4686. Picture: Terry Ife

The Royal British Legion in Honiton will also hold an Act of Homage on Monday, November 11 at 11.00.

The Honiton RBL has thanked everyone who supported its poppy appeal last year. Sales of poppies, and other fundraising in the Honiton area, raised a total of £22,861, and nearly £1,500 of this was donated to the care and respite centres Somerset Legion House and Dunkirk Memorial House.

In Axminster, there will be a parade through the town to the war memorial at the Minster Green, where the wreath laying and Act of Remembrance will begin at about 10.45, so that it is under way when the clock strikes 11. Afterwards, a service of remembrance will take place in the Minster Church.

In Sidmouth there will be a parade through the town centre to the war memorial, with the town band playing. The parade will begin at 10.30. At 11.00 a service and wreath laying will be held around the memorial, and afterwards people will lay their individual crosses in the church's garden of remembrance.

Axminster's Act of Remembrance last year. Picture: CHRIS CARSON Axminster's Act of Remembrance last year. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

All those involved in Sidmouth's poppy appeal would like to thank the many members of the public who helped them reach their fundraising target of £20,000 for the year ending in September 2019.

In Ottery St Mary there will be a parade, starting from Land of Canaan at 9.45, to the parish church, where there will be a service of remembrance.