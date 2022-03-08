East Devon's 'leading ladies' in the spotlight on International Women's Day

With International Women’s Day celebrated on Tuesday, March 8, we decided to shine a spotlight on some of the remarkable women in our East Devon communities.

Of course, this is just a very small selection of the countless people in our towns and villages who work so hard to make life better for those around them. But they provide a few examples of the many ways in which people can create a real difference.

Whether they are fundraising for a local charity, reaching out to people in need of support or simply making their local town look beautiful by planting flowers, they are doing a wonderful job. Imagine how different life in East Devon would be without them.

Di Fuller, chairman of Sid Valley Help. Picture: Di Fuller - Credit: Archant

Di Fuller: chair of the trustees of Sid Valley Help and recognised by the Vision Group for Sidmouth as a Community Champion for her outstanding work during the pandemic: "I’ve worked in education until I retired and have witnessed deprivation and hardship that has made me feel privileged and given me a desire to improve things. I worked with strong women who motivated and supported me to progress my career when sometimes it seemed too difficult. I still enjoy being part of a team where I can value the contribution that everyone offers. I’m a ‘can do’ person, but I wouldn’t get anywhere without my fellow Trustees and the volunteers that turn our charity objectives into action.

"Sid Valley Help supports some of the most vulnerable people in our community, but we see them as individuals who are often funny, determined and have lived hugely interesting lives. Our team of volunteers are amazing and I feel privileged to support them and the clients they care for.

"International Women’s day encourages me to reflect on how lucky we are to live in a democracy where women have equal rights. We still fight for improving equal opportunities, but this week I will think particularly about Ukrainian women, whether mothers trying to protect their children, wives of those who are fighting, politicians, doctors, journalists and all who wonder if their lives will ever be normal again."

Toni Hiscocks, Area Fundraiser for Hospiscare - Credit: Toni Hiscocks

Toni Hiscocks is an Area Fundraiser for Hospiscare, and says she is ‘part of an inspiring team of predominantly female colleagues who work so hard to make sure we can continue to provide expert care for those in need’.

Toni joined Hospiscare in 2014 as part of the care team in Honiton: “I met many amazing patients and their loved ones and it was a privilege to support them during the most difficult of days.

“I was often asked by the fundraising team to visit events to thank our supporters – local people who are absolutely vital to our charity as Hospiscare isn’t part of the NHS and it costs £8 million to care for over 2,500 patients a year.

“I loved meeting supporters and soon realised this was my vocation. When a job came up in 2018 I applied and here I am, ensuring that the incredible people who help fund our hospice are supported in every way possible.

“I’ve become even more aware of how important Hospiscare is after losing my own dad last year. The Hospiscare team helped dad stay at home and cared for him and my family with a kindness and compassion we will never forget.”

Charlie Gwillim, Sidmouth, brain tumour patient and campaigner/fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research - Credit: Charlie Gwillim

Charlie Gwillim of Sidmouth is a brain tumour patient and campaigner/fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research - along with Charlotte Reid, who also has the condition and is a fellow fundraiser. Charlie said: "Everyone that I speak to I let them how shocking the statistics are, they don’t believe me when I say it’s the biggest cancer killer of anyone under 40, yet we only receive around one per cent of all cancer charity donations. I, myself, had no idea of the stark reality of a brain tumour diagnosis and to be honest hadn’t really heard of them before.

"People tend to think that like other tumours/cancers that the treatments have come a long way, when they haven't changed for years due to lack of funding.

"Word of mouth makes such a difference when it comes to spreading the word about raising money for Brain Tumour Research. Things such as talking about it online and creating event pages for any upcoming fundraisers really generates interest around the subject.

"Having a brain tumour affects everyone differently. I’m fortunate enough that I can lead a semi-normal life, however, I know for others their situation is unbearable."

Heather Penwarden, Honiton Community Memory Cafe - Credit: Heather Penwarden

Heather Penwarden is chairwoman of Honiton Hospital & Community League of Friends, Community Hospitals Association Advisory Group, Honiton Memory Café, Dementia Friendly Honiton, Public Governor RD&E.

"Daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, stepmother, nursing sister, chairwoman; these are just some of the labels that make me who I am; overarching all of these are the immortal words of Helen Reddy: 'I am Woman'.

"International Women’s Day [IWD] has been observed since the early 1900s and is part of the story of women striving for equality. In those early days, there were clear links to the Suffragette movement leading to 1928 and women getting the vote. Nowadays IWD provides a global platform to help forge positive change for women of every nation.

"Whatever our gender we will all have women who have served as role models and influencers in our lives. IWD gives a chance to reflect on the women who have influenced and supported me in everything I do. Some of the women in my life have shown me when it is important to put your name to something you truly believe in and speak out, how to take the initiative, stand up for myself and to lead with a compassionate determination. Others have provided wise council on how sometimes you show greater strength in holding back, staying quiet. Really listening and becoming the platform for others to rise up.

"My greatest passion is my community, feeling a part of something bigger than myself and truly connected to those around me. On IWD 2022 we must all come together in emotional support for the women of Ukraine who are showing such great courage and humility as they are uprooted from their own communities, menfolk and in many cases elderly parents to take their children on perilous journeys into the unknown seeking the peace and safety most of us take so much for granted."

Jan Webber BEM from Sidmouth - Credit: Jan Webber

Jan Webber, from Sidmouth, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen's New Years' Honours List in 2021, for services to women in the maritime sector.

Jan worked through the Covid pandemic to ensure sailors who were stranded in the UK during lockdown received food and drink, and could call home to their families.

In her 27 years in the sector, she has worked with charities representing children and adults in health, social welfare and education. For 11 years she worked with the Sailors' Society where she was Director of Fundraising.

She also helped to create the Wellness at Sea programme. The programme was developed to address the issue of poor mental health and the associated risks that can arise as a result of a life at sea.

Jan told the Herald: “We can all encourage the women we know to fulfil their potential. It is important to start this journey and to believe that you can make a difference in your own life and that of others.

"Ordinary women make extraordinary contributions to our society and do so every day. Whether you are bringing up children, cooking nutritious meals in a school canteen, saving someone's life in a hospital, or providing end of life care, women have special skills and it is important to recognise them and to provide the environment for them to develop.

"I would encourage any woman on International Women's Day to have the confidence to believe in themselves and to grasp opportunities which come their way. I think you will be surprised at what you can achieve. I think as a manager or leader, you have the opportunity also to give women the space to develop and grow, so it is important to spot potential in the people you work with and to help them reach the next level too. So many stories you hear about how one person changed another's life for the good.

"As we consider the Ukrainian crisis, we see women being challenged even more. With children of all ages in tow, many are walking or travelling to safe havens with children and elderly relatives. Women do have amazing resilience and we are certainly seeing this in the faces of the Ukrainian women on our news. There will be of course many mental scars as a result of this, but survival is key first before we can address the mental wounds which no doubt will surface in the weeks and months to come."

Marion Drew, in pink over-trousers, with Exmouth in Bloom volunteers. The Chair, Gerry Bassett, is on the far left with the face mask - Credit: Exmouth in Bloom

Marion Drew is vice president of Exmouth in Bloom, which is run entirely by volunteers, mainly retired women. She describes them as 'a strong, inclusive team, aiming to make a difference to the town'.

She said: "With the focus of the annual RHS Britain in Bloom competition they make conscious decisions to provide areas for pollinators, birds and small mammals, choose sustainable and drought-tolerant plants, and drive forward to need to save water and cut back on the use of plastic, peat and chemicals.

"Their year-round efforts uplift the spirits and bring joy to the whole community and visitors alike.

"You will often see their ‘blue’ teams beavering away maintaining their beds, boats and planters, and regularly working with local litter picking, wildlife, eco-friendly groups, community groups and schools.

"If there is an idea for a new worthwhile project that they believe in, they will work, often against the odds, to get authority permission and local council support to make it happen.

"They have made incredible changes in the town especially over the last five years, and are proud that women have been key in the driving force behind the success of Exmouth in Bloom.

"Summing up: They have a clear focus, volunteers feel valued, individual talents create a well-balanced team- organised and able to see the whole picture. Strong leadership - six women in key roles!"

Sidmouth in Bloom chair Lynette Talbot with the floral exhibit that won an award at the 2021 Chelsea Flower Show - Credit: Sidmouth in Bloom

Sidmouth in Bloom has existed for more than 50 years, and Lynette Talbot has been chair since 2012. In recent years the Royal Horticultural Society’s marking system has changed to recognise the importance of environmental and community work, and the team’s activities have reflected this.

She said: “Trying to acknowledge climate change and whether an area will be wet, or drier, is a difficult choice to make. I have thought carefully about SIB’s planting schemes at, for example, the Sensory Garden and the Wave Border at the Ham, but the town does not need to ignore the iconic planting of the past, such as the fish in the Triangle, nor the formal planting design in the sunken garden at Connaught which we maintained during lockdown.

"Our sustainability includes collecting the perennials such as dahlias (which are perennials), grasses etc., for reuse the following year, as well as washing pots, maintaining plants and growing them on from autumn to the end of spring. Here, I expect my own enthusiasm, interest in plants and imparting knowledge, and keenness to lead by example, plus a supply of homemade cake and drinks, rally the team on. Also, the total mutual support, harmony, and encouragement within the team help make it a success.”

Lisa Beigan: business owner, mother, mental health ambassador and aspiring town councillor - Credit: Lisa Beigan

Business owner, mother, mental health ambassador and aspiring town councillor Lisa Beigan has lived in Honiton since 1994. Lisa runs The Honiton Wine Bar alongside her husband, Pete, and four children. Being part of a close community inspires Lisa to continue to support the town she feels so strongly about; she has been involved in community projects, in particular supporting events to boost morale after the recent pandemic. Lisa has used her business to promote and fundraise for many local charities and groups such as #BroCheck, See The Future, FORCE and Devon Freewheelers.

Inspired by strong women in her life, Lisa believes that anything is possible no matter what gender you are. “My mother is my biggest inspiration, growing up she showed me it was possible to run a business, be involved in local events and still be an amazing Mum.

“When Mum was diagnosed with breast cancer many years ago she showed me the power of positivity and pushing through to grasp every moment that life has to offer. Mum has now been fighting cancer for 28 years, continuously defying the odds. Her super-power is survival and the ability to shine no matter what life throws at her next.”

Lisa hopes that she has also inspired her four children to be confident in who they are, to be motivated to follow their instincts and be powerful as human beings in the same way her mother has for her.