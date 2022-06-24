News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
50 years of rambling in East Devon - birthday celebrations

Adam Manning

Published: 1:31 PM June 24, 2022


The East Devon Ramblers group on the Isle of Wight. - Credit: Yvonne Maunder.

An East Devon Rambling group are gearing up to celebrate their 50th anniversary next month. 

The East Devon Ramblers will be holding two walks to celebrate their 50th anniversary in July, the first will be leaving the Wheathill car park on Woodbury Common on Thursday, July 7 at 10.30am.

The second is a more leisurely seven miles. The third is eight and a half miles moderate all on the same day (Thursday, July 7).

And all walks will end with a cream tea at Oak Lodge, Budleigh. The afternoon tea will also display a selection of old Ramblers photographs and there will be a short speech by our chairman.

All places for the cream tea are fully booked which means that more than 60 members will be joining us for tea.




