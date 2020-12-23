East Devon public toilets set to close for Christmas

Published: 9:00 AM December 23, 2020

East Devon’s 20 Covid-safe public toilets will be closed on Christmas Day and will re-open as usual from Boxing Day onwards.

Due to the level of staffing needed for the required enhanced cleaning for Covid 19 compliance, the council has decided to close the public toilets on Christmas Day.

An East Devon District Council spokesman said: "Closing the toilets on Christmas Day will allow staff to be with their extended families - their ‘Christmas Bubble’ - which, due to national restrictions, is the only day where they can meet their family and friends."

Since the first national lockdown, the majority of East Devon's public toilets have remained open with enhanced Covid cleaning – three times a day in the winter and five times a day over the summer.