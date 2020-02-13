Advanced search

Have your say on proposed changes to East Devon PSPOs

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 February 2020

Walking with a dog on a lead

Walking with a dog on a lead

Archant

Changes to public space protection orders (PSPO) across East Devon are the subject of a public consultation.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has launched the consultation to gauge public opinion on 'minor' changes to the PSPO which governs where people can walk their dogs and prohibits the feeding of seagulls.

It also bans certain anti-social behaviour from the centre of Exmouth and Sidmouth.

The district council is proposing to extend the PSPO for another three years.

Minor changes to the existing order include extending the seasonal beach bans for dogs to the mean low tide mark.

Every town and parish council was given the opportunity to make suggestions over the changes that should be made to the order in their areas.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for environment, said: "Dog control orders have been in place for many years and these and the public spaces protection orders which replaced them have helped us to achieve a very high level of responsible dog ownership in East Devon and also help to ensure that our beaches and promenades are clean and welcoming places for both residents and visitors.

"We intend to retain these orders for the next three years to ensure that these high standards are maintained."

Visit the consultation website to read the consultation.

Responses can be sent to by email to environmentalhealth@eastdevon.gov.uk or by post to Environmental Health, East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1EJ.

Anyone who needs a copy of the consultation sent by post or in large print or any other format should email jbuckley@eastdevon.gov.uk or call 01395 517589.

The consultation is due to end on Friday, March 20.

