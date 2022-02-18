News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Exmouth Journal > News

PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 6:20 PM February 18, 2022
Storm Eunice batters Exmouth

Storm Eunice batters Exmouth - Credit: John Sumner

Exmouth and East Devon has been battered by Storm Eunice today (Friday February 18).

On Thursday night, East Devon District Council were seen setting up the new flood defences. All of Morton Crescent’s flood gates, as well as Mamhead Slipway and the gate by the Clock Tower, were closed as the town braced itself for the storm.

Throughout the day, as was the case right across the country, the weather worsened in East Devon with many reports of fallen trees blocking roads including Exmouth Road, the B3180 and Sidmouth Road. 

There were also several power cuts in East Devon such as experienced in Sidford, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Dunkeswell, Honiton, Alyesbeare and Whimple. 

Trains across the network suspended services as Network Rail deemed it 'too dangerous' and urged people 'to only travel if necessary'.

Tell us how Storm Eunice has affected you - email us at exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

east devon

Exmouth tidal defence scheme being set up by EDDC - Credit: East Devon District Council


east devon

Exmouth NCI webcam on Friday morning (February 18). - Credit: Exmouth NCI webcam

east devon

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

east devon

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

east devon

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

east devon

Fallen tree on the B3180 in Exmouth. Richard Scott, from Devon County Council cleared the road. - Credit: Richard Scott

east devon

Fallen tree on the B3180 in Exmouth. Richard Scott, from Devon County Council, cleared the road. - Credit: Richard Scott

east devon

Storm Eunice battering Exmouth Seafront - Credit: East Devon District Council

east devon

The tide starting to come over the seawall - Credit: East Devon District Council.


Storm Eunice
Exmouth News

Don't Miss

Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV 1

Murder accused was suffering 'mental disorders' at time of stabbing...

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Former Royal Marine and now Bowen Technique practitioner Adam Lison

Lympstone Royal Marine branches out into therapy and martial arts training

Philippa Davies

person
Police will be testing motorists for drink driving over Christmas

Man banned after drink driving in Exmouth while THREE TIMES the legal limit

Paul Jones

person
Tennyson Way Exmouth GSV 1

Stabbing victim was 'violent and controlling', murder trial hears

Court Reporter

Logo Icon