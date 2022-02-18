PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth
- Credit: John Sumner
Exmouth and East Devon has been battered by Storm Eunice today (Friday February 18).
On Thursday night, East Devon District Council were seen setting up the new flood defences. All of Morton Crescent’s flood gates, as well as Mamhead Slipway and the gate by the Clock Tower, were closed as the town braced itself for the storm.
Throughout the day, as was the case right across the country, the weather worsened in East Devon with many reports of fallen trees blocking roads including Exmouth Road, the B3180 and Sidmouth Road.
There were also several power cuts in East Devon such as experienced in Sidford, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Dunkeswell, Honiton, Alyesbeare and Whimple.
Trains across the network suspended services as Network Rail deemed it 'too dangerous' and urged people 'to only travel if necessary'.
