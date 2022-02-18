PICTURES: Storm Eunice wreaks havoc in Exmouth

Exmouth and East Devon has been battered by Storm Eunice today (Friday February 18).

On Thursday night, East Devon District Council were seen setting up the new flood defences. All of Morton Crescent’s flood gates, as well as Mamhead Slipway and the gate by the Clock Tower, were closed as the town braced itself for the storm.

Throughout the day, as was the case right across the country, the weather worsened in East Devon with many reports of fallen trees blocking roads including Exmouth Road, the B3180 and Sidmouth Road.

There were also several power cuts in East Devon such as experienced in Sidford, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Dunkeswell, Honiton, Alyesbeare and Whimple.

Trains across the network suspended services as Network Rail deemed it 'too dangerous' and urged people 'to only travel if necessary'.

Tell us how Storm Eunice has affected you - email us at exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Exmouth tidal defence scheme being set up by EDDC - Credit: East Devon District Council





Exmouth NCI webcam on Friday morning (February 18). - Credit: Exmouth NCI webcam

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

Local photographer Pete Dewhirst braved the elements on Exmouth Seafront. - Credit: Pete Dewhirst

Fallen tree on the B3180 in Exmouth. Richard Scott, from Devon County Council cleared the road. - Credit: Richard Scott

Fallen tree on the B3180 in Exmouth. Richard Scott, from Devon County Council, cleared the road. - Credit: Richard Scott

Storm Eunice battering Exmouth Seafront - Credit: East Devon District Council

The tide starting to come over the seawall - Credit: East Devon District Council.



