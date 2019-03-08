Have your say on proposed changes to parking and vehicle access at Woodbury Common

Woodbury Common. Picture: East Devon District Council Archant

Residents and visitors are being invited to have their say on proposals to make changes to car parking and vehicle access at a beauty spot near Exmourth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A six-week consultation will be launched next week on the proposals for Woodbury Common, also known as the Pebblebed Heaths, which include improving access for emergency vehicles and increasing car visibility in parking areas to reduce thefts and other criminal incidents.

The East Devon Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust (EDPHCT) together with the South East Devon Habitat Regulations Executive Committee (SEDHREC) published an advisory report which made a number of suggestions.

The proposals include new information boards with maps and route markers, improving car park accessibility and layout and not charging for using the car parks.

The consultation opens on Monday, September 23 and will close at 5pm on Monday, November 4.

Cllr Susie Bond, Chair of SEDHREC and deputy leader of East Devon District Council, said: "This advisory report has explored in great detail ways to improve access to the heaths, so more people can enjoy them in the future.

"With a growing population, visitor numbers are likely to increase, so we must balance this with new ways to care for this highly sensitive area.

"I encourage people to review the proposals and provide comments."

Dr Sam Bridgewater, head of wildlife and conservation for Clinton Devon Estates, said: "The heaths are amongst East Devon's most cherished landscapes providing recreational opportunities for those living in the local area.

"The recommendations within this report aim to maintain the much-loved character of the site, protect its habitats and wildlife and make it a safer and more rewarding place to visit.

"We hope those who visit and enjoy the heaths will take up this opportunity to provide feedback on the proposals."

The proposals will be available to view at:

- Four Firs Car Park, 9am to 1pm, Saturday, September 28

- Joney's Cross Car Park, 1pm to 5pm, Thursday, October 10

- Exmouth Town Hall, 2pm to 8pm, Thursday, October 17

Alternatively go to the South East Devon Wildlife website or email comments to habitatmitigation@eastdevon.gov.uk

Feedback can also be sent by post to Kim Strawbridge, Pebblebed Heaths Conservation Trust, Rolle Estate Office, Bicton Arena, East Budleigh, Budleigh Salterton, EX9 7BL.