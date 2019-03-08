Advanced search

Revealed - the 18 East Devon payphones set to be removed by BT

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2019

The payphone outside Sainsburys in Ottery St Mary has been used 146 times in the last 12 months. Picture: Google

Archant

A number of payphones across East Devon have been earmarked to be removed by BT.

The telecommunications company want to remove 18 phone boxes as overall use has declined by more than 90 per cent in the last 10 years.

BT says 98 per cent of the UK is covered by a 3G or 4G mobile network.

A consultation process on the proposals has begun.

The phone boxes earmarked for closure are:

- Outside convenience store in Harepath Road, Seaton - One call in 12 months

- Branscombe - 91 calls in 12 months

- Poltimore, Exeter - No calls in 12 months

- Rewe, Exeter - No calls in 12 months

- Station Road, Exton - No calls in 12 months

- Phear Avenue, Exmouth - 40 calls in 12 months

- Corner of Roseway, Exmouth - 79 calls in 12 months

- Rivermead Avenue, Exmouth - five calls in 12 months

- Withycombe Village Road, Exmouth - 24 calls in 12 months

- Churchill Road, Exmouth - 24 calls in 12 months

- Junction of Jarvis Close and Cranford Avenue, Exmouth - 41 calls in 12 months

- Knowle Road, Budleigh Salterton - three calls in 12 months

- Opposite the village hall in East Budleigh - six calls in 12 months

- Opposite the car park in Hind Street, Ottery St Mary - 146 calls in 12 months

- Feniton Gardens, Feniton - 10 calls in 12 months

- Upottery, Honiton - No calls in 12 months

- Opposite number 4, Green Lane, Chardstock, Axminster - One call in 12 months

As part of the consultation, which runs until October 10, communities can adopt a payphone for £1.

To have your say, email email planning@eastdevon.gov.uk by the end of September.

For more information about adopting a phone box, go to https://business.bt.com/campaigns/communities/adopt-a-kiosk/?s_cid=btb_FURL_adopt

