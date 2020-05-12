Video

Remainder of closed East Devon parks to re-open after new Government announcement over exercise

The Glen, in Honiton, Connaught Gardens, in Sidmouth, Manor Gardens and Queen's Drive Space, in Exmouth, are all re-opening. Picture: Archant/iWitness Archant

The seven remaining East Devon District Council gardens - closed since the coronavirus lockdown started - will reopen from tomorrow. (Wednesday May 13)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new sign at the entrance to The Glen in Honiton. Picture: EDDC The new sign at the entrance to The Glen in Honiton. Picture: EDDC

The decision has been reviewed following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday (May 10) where new measures for exercise were introduced.

Boris Johnson announced that, from Wednesday, everyone should exercise as much as they want with members of their household, if they follow the two-metre social distancing rules.

Although the gardens will reopen, the district council is reiterating that the strict social distancing measures must be followed by everyone.

Last month, the council reopened the majority of the district’s large parks after they were closed due to the lockdown measures announced in March.

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1281. Picture: Terry Ife Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1281. Picture: Terry Ife

Several parks remained closed as they were quite small, enclosed and with narrow access ways, with poor sight lines or restricted access points.

After an assessment of the sites, the following gardens will reopen from Wednesday.

They are:

• Manor Gardens, Gunfield Gardens – Exmouth and Queens Drive Space – Exmouth

The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council The Queen's Drive Space in Exmouth. Picture: East Devon District Council

• The Glen – Honiton

• Connaught Gardens and Blackmore Gardens – Sidmouth

• Seafield Gardens – Seaton

However, Jacob’s Ladder in Sidmouth will remain closed, as will all playparks, skate parks and outdoor gyms.

Manor Gardens Exmouth. Ref exe 14 19TI 1604. Picture: Terry Ife Manor Gardens Exmouth. Ref exe 14 19TI 1604. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon’s beaches and nature reserves have remained open throughout the lockdown.

The council said it is working through the newly released Covid-19 secure guidance from the government and is using this information to review the opening of a limited number of public toilets.

A district council spokesman said a decision on this will be made soon.

Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We have carried out rigorous assessments of the gardens and based on the latest Government announcements we believe we can safely re-open them.

“Social distancing signs will be in place and we will remind the public to observe these measures.

“We thank everyone for complying with the social distance measures so far and ask them to please carry on behaving sensibly.”

Visit the district council website for further guidance on accessing East Devon parks