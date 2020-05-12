Remainder of closed East Devon parks to re-open after new Government announcement over exercise
PUBLISHED: 18:50 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 12 May 2020
Archant
The seven remaining East Devon District Council gardens - closed since the coronavirus lockdown started - will reopen from tomorrow. (Wednesday May 13)
The decision has been reviewed following the Prime Minister’s announcement on Sunday (May 10) where new measures for exercise were introduced.
Boris Johnson announced that, from Wednesday, everyone should exercise as much as they want with members of their household, if they follow the two-metre social distancing rules.
Although the gardens will reopen, the district council is reiterating that the strict social distancing measures must be followed by everyone.
Last month, the council reopened the majority of the district’s large parks after they were closed due to the lockdown measures announced in March.
Several parks remained closed as they were quite small, enclosed and with narrow access ways, with poor sight lines or restricted access points.
After an assessment of the sites, the following gardens will reopen from Wednesday.
They are:
• Manor Gardens, Gunfield Gardens – Exmouth and Queens Drive Space – Exmouth
• The Glen – Honiton
• Connaught Gardens and Blackmore Gardens – Sidmouth
• Seafield Gardens – Seaton
However, Jacob’s Ladder in Sidmouth will remain closed, as will all playparks, skate parks and outdoor gyms.
East Devon’s beaches and nature reserves have remained open throughout the lockdown.
The council said it is working through the newly released Covid-19 secure guidance from the government and is using this information to review the opening of a limited number of public toilets.
A district council spokesman said a decision on this will be made soon.
Councillor Geoff Jung, East Devon’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “We have carried out rigorous assessments of the gardens and based on the latest Government announcements we believe we can safely re-open them.
“Social distancing signs will be in place and we will remind the public to observe these measures.
“We thank everyone for complying with the social distance measures so far and ask them to please carry on behaving sensibly.”
Visit the district council website for further guidance on accessing East Devon parks
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.