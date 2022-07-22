Thunderstorms forecast for East Devon

A day of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been forecast for East Devon.

The deluge is set to hit today (Friday, July 22) after days of record-breaking temperatures across much of the UK.

The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning across the south west including East Devon.

Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted between 10am and 10pm.

There is 20-25mm of rain expected in less than an hour in some places, with the possibility 40-50mm within two to three hours.

People can expect to see spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

Train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled in places with flooding and lightning strikes.

There is a slight chance of power cuts, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, meteorologists said.

It follows a week in which the UK has for the first time seen temperatures over 40C,