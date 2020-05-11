Take a bow! East Devon drama groups win regional NODA awards

Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players. Picture: Alix Kelman Alix Kelman

Four of East Devon’s amateur theatre groups have been recognised in the regional awards presented by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, NODA, for 2019 productions.

The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0073. Picture: Terry Ife The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0073. Picture: Terry Ife

The Exmouth Players have won the Wilfred Roe Trophy for Stage Décor for their production of Terence Rattigan’s Separate Tables.

Exmouth’s youth theatre company Centre Stage took the youth award for company characterisation for Oklahoma.

Newton Poppleford’s Riverside Players were runners-up in the June Barker Memorial Cup award for best pantomime for their performance of Red, an original story combining the tales of Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, written by Jill Coley and Julie Salmon.

Axminster Drama Club won a District Achievement Award and the prize for the best poster for George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Trevor Brice, spokesman for the Exmouth Players, said winning the award was ‘absolutely fantastic’.

He said: “This is brilliant and just makes it all the more rewarding for all the hard work of our stage construction team who bought the director Clare Phibrock’s design to life so beautifully.

“Just remains for me to say congratulations to Clare, the stage construction and decor team, the cast and all involved.”

Centre Stage’s president, Mark Worsley, said he was ‘delighted with the news’, and that the group are looking forward to their next production.

He said: “We are plodding on during lockdown. We have been having rehearsals by Zoom and we really hope West Side Story will go ahead at the end of July.

“We did lose some money on it, but hopefully we can make that up later in the year. We had started a fundraising campaign in February but that’s on hold for now.

“We are still here and will bounce back very soon.”

Jill Coley from the Riverside Players said: “Huge thanks and congratulations to everyone who was involved. It is a lovely feeling to know that what Julie and I dreamed up, wrote, and directed was such a success.”

Julie Salmon added: “We are so delighted to have won this award. We loved Red. Thank you and congratulations to all involved.”