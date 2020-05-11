Advanced search

Take a bow! East Devon drama groups win regional NODA awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 May 2020

Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players. Picture: Alix Kelman

Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players. Picture: Alix Kelman

Alix Kelman

Four of East Devon’s amateur theatre groups have been recognised in the regional awards presented by the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, NODA, for 2019 productions.

The Riverside Players present the pantomime The Riverside Players present the pantomime "RED". Ref shs 07 19TI 0073. Picture: Terry Ife

The Exmouth Players have won the Wilfred Roe Trophy for Stage Décor for their production of Terence Rattigan’s Separate Tables.

Exmouth’s youth theatre company Centre Stage took the youth award for company characterisation for Oklahoma.

Newton Poppleford’s Riverside Players were runners-up in the June Barker Memorial Cup award for best pantomime for their performance of Red, an original story combining the tales of Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs, written by Jill Coley and Julie Salmon.

Axminster Drama Club won a District Achievement Award and the prize for the best poster for George’s Marvellous Medicine.

Trevor Brice, spokesman for the Exmouth Players, said winning the award was ‘absolutely fantastic’.

He said: “This is brilliant and just makes it all the more rewarding for all the hard work of our stage construction team who bought the director Clare Phibrock’s design to life so beautifully.

“Just remains for me to say congratulations to Clare, the stage construction and decor team, the cast and all involved.”

Centre Stage’s president, Mark Worsley, said he was ‘delighted with the news’, and that the group are looking forward to their next production.

He said: “We are plodding on during lockdown. We have been having rehearsals by Zoom and we really hope West Side Story will go ahead at the end of July.

“We did lose some money on it, but hopefully we can make that up later in the year. We had started a fundraising campaign in February but that’s on hold for now.

“We are still here and will bounce back very soon.”

Jill Coley from the Riverside Players said: “Huge thanks and congratulations to everyone who was involved. It is a lovely feeling to know that what Julie and I dreamed up, wrote, and directed was such a success.”

Julie Salmon added: “We are so delighted to have won this award. We loved Red. Thank you and congratulations to all involved.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More than 130 coronavirus cases in East Devon, new data shows

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devon recycling centres reopen for ‘essential use only’

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth youngsters take part in record-breaking ‘camp at home’ challenge

Mylo and Jonah in their camp. Picture: Tammie Waite

Green waste collections to resume in East Devon

East Devon green waste collection vehicle. Picture: East Devon District Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

More than 130 coronavirus cases in East Devon, new data shows

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devon recycling centres reopen for ‘essential use only’

County Hall. Ref exe 04-17 5978. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth youngsters take part in record-breaking ‘camp at home’ challenge

Mylo and Jonah in their camp. Picture: Tammie Waite

Green waste collections to resume in East Devon

East Devon green waste collection vehicle. Picture: East Devon District Council

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Withycombe RFC host a well-received virtual session with former England ladies rugby coach

Former England ladies coach Gary Street, who led the national team to World Cup success in 2014, hosted a virtual session for Withy coaches and players. Picture WRFC

Carthew leaves the Robinettes after a ‘job well done’

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Take a bow! East Devon drama groups win regional NODA awards

Separate Tables by the Exmouth Players. Picture: Alix Kelman

May fixtures in recent seasons for local football teams

Drive 24