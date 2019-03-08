Advanced search

Digital Decoded

East Devon MP wades in on fire consultation proposals

PUBLISHED: 18:48 24 July 2019

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Archant

East Devon's MP has called for no reduction in coverage to fire services in the district.

Sir Hugo Swire has spoken out as a 12-week consultation is currently underway to streamline services across Devon and Somerset.

He announced today he has spoken with Lee Howell, chief of Devon and Somerset Fire Rescue Service about the 'integral' part the service plays in road traffic accidents and called for no reduced coverage or drop in response times if East Devon stations did close.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service have put six options on the table, all of which foresee station closures at Appledore, Ashburton, Budleigh Salterton, Colyton, Kingston, Porlock, Topsham and Woolacombe.

Sir Hugo said: "Mr Howell stressed that his service wants to continue with its more proactive prevention work to keep bringing the number of incidents down.

"The number of call outs for the fire service has reduced over time. Tougher furniture regulations and lifestyle changes mean that fires nationally have fallen by 33 per cent over the past 10 years.

"It is my view that we must ensure no reduction in coverage or incident response times from these changes. The fire service plays an integral role in many serious road traffic accidents. I therefore encourage you to please take part in the consultation to have your say.

"I am awaiting a reply from Mr Howell after I requested further clarification that there would be no reduction in coverage and incident response times were the closure of Topsham and Budleigh Salterton stations to go ahead."

What are the options?

Option 1 - Station closures at Appledore, Ashburton, Budleigh Salterton, Colyton, Kingston, Porlock, Topsham and Woolacombe.

One appliance from Topsham will be relocated to Middlemoor.

Option 2 - Station closures and removal of third appliances - option 1 plus a move to remove four 'on call' fire engines, one from each station at Bridgwater, Taunton, Torquay and Yeovil - currently they all have three fire engines.

Option 3 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances - option 2 plus a move to remove four engines, one from each station in Crediton, Lynton, Martock and Totnes - each one currently has two fire engines.

Option 4 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances and change of status to day crewing - option 3 plus changing the staffing at three stations (Barnstaple, Exmouth and Paignton) - they currently all staffed 24/7. It's proposed the station will be staffed in the day but at night there will only be 'on call' staff.

Option 5 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing and to on-call at night only - option 4 and a number of stations have two engines - it is proposed that the first fire engine will be crewed 24/7 with 'on call' staff but the second fire engine is crewed at night. (This includes Brixham, Chard, Dartmouth, Frome, Honiton, Ilfracombe, Okehampton, Sidmouth, Tavistock, Teignmouth, Tiverton and Wellington).

Option 6 - Station closures, removal of third and second appliances, change of status to day crewing, on-call at night only and introduction of day crewed roving appliances. Option 5, plus proposals that six day-crewed fire engines (with trained firefighters on the fire engine) are introduced which will be deployed in areas of forecasted high risk and/or where gaps in 'on call' cover is presented.

You can have your say on the consultation here

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager admits rape of 10-year-old girl

‘Who is going to want to come on holiday here?’ Traders react to anti-social behaviour

From left to right: Mandy Smith and Justin Sanders of Bayleaf and Jacquie Hayward of Franklins. Picuture: Daniel Wilkins

Don’t storm Harbour View – council and tenant’s message after ‘joke’ protest

Harbour View Cafe. Ref exe 11-17TI 8849. Picture: Terry Ife

Man accused of displaying abusive message in car barred from Exmouth until his trial

Burglars strike seven homes in two weeks

Police are looking to recover these items. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wisdom and Whitehead triumph in Bailey Salvers

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town hosting Exeter City XI tonight - plus news of a major sponsorship for the Southern Road men

English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler’s Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

East Devon well placed to retain Exe League title

Golf club and ball

Nine-man Topsham St James 2nds beaten at Exwick

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists