Exam success is all the more special following Covid-19 disruption

Opinion

Talking East Devon with MP Simon Jupp

MP Simon Jupp. - Credit: Remy Osman

Many congratulations to East Devon students who received their A Level, BTEC and T Level results last week.

Things may have looked more normal this year but it is worth bearing in mind that students who took exams and assessments in summer 2022 experienced disruption to their education over the course of the pandemic.

Exmouth Community College principal Andrew Davis I think spoke for all schools when he told the Exmouth Journal that, "Each of our students receiving results today will have their own stories to tell, whether that is about family circumstances, the battles of learning from home, or worries about what those final examinations would look like."

With such disruption, it is all the more pleasing to hear about the individual success stories.

Clyst Vale’s results were so good that every one of the College’s university candidates has secured a place at the university or college of their first choice.

Meanwhile, Sidmouth College principal Sarah Parsons said, “a very large percentage of students will be moving onto university including Oxford, Bristol, Bath, Newcastle, Cardiff, Reading and Exeter.”

I know results day can be a difficult time for students who do not get the grades they wanted. I certainly had something of a sick to the stomach feeling as the day approached.

If students have not secured the place they were hoping for, then in the first instance, they should talk to their school or college, or to their preferred university, to discuss their options such as clearing.

After leaving college, I decided not to go to university and instead pursued a career in broadcasting. It felt risky at the time. Many families see university as the default option and technical education is just something for other people’s children.

That mindset is changing.

There are lots of choices out there for students to get where they want to go, including Post 16 and 18 technical options, such as Traineeships, T Levels, Apprenticeships and Higher Technical Qualifications. More information about these options can be found at nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/explore-your-education-and-training-choices.

The best of luck to students receiving GCSE results this week.