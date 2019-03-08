Knife crime could become epidemic warns East Devon MP

Knife crime could become an ‘epidemic’ unless the causes are targeted says East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

He said: “Apart from Brexit, the other story that has hit the headlines recently is the increase in knife crime.

This is not restricted to our inner cities, exclusions at Devon’s schools have increased by 45 per cent since 2013 and police chiefs have warned the national trend could be contributing to a surge in knife crime.

“The Sidmouth Herald recently reported on two pupils being excluded after a student took a knife to Ottery St Mary’s The Kings School.

“As a Government, we are working to address this.

“First, by using early predictors of involvement in youth violence such as truancy, signs of aggression and involvement in antisocial behaviour, substance misuse and family factors like parental criminality or domestic violence in the home.

“And we are introducing Knife Crime Prevention Orders to prevent vulnerable young people from becoming involved in knife possession.

“These will be able to be imposed on anyone who police believe is carrying a knife, are habitual knife carriers or people previously convicted of a knife related offence.

“It is of course true that the causes of the increase in knife crime are complicated.

“Different people blame different causes; gangs, new patterns of drug dealing, school exclusions, the reduction of stop-and-search powers, the influence of social media.

“And there is no certain answer as to how these factors associate with each other.

“The important thing now is that unless these factors are targeted they could become epidemic.

“In Glasgow in 2005 (described by the World Health Organisation as the ‘murder capital of Europe’) the authorities looked at other cities facing similar problems around the world and came up with a Violence Reduction Unit which considered violence as similar to a disease that spread only if the conditions were right.”